5 biggest busts from the 2025 NHL playoffs ft. Auston Matthews and more 

The Stanley Cup playoffs are nearly over as the Edmonton Oilers will rematch the Florida Panthers in the Cup Final. Florida defeated Edmonton in Game 7 last year to win the Cup.

Before the Stanley Cup Final kicks off, let's take a look back at the NHL playoffs and see which star players had a disappointing postseason.

5 biggest busts from the 2025 NHL playoffs

#1, Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews is the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs and entered the 2025 season with plenty of hype as Toronto was one of the Stanley Cup favorites.

However, Matthews and the Maple Leafs had another early playoff exit at the hands of the Florida Panthers in the second round. Toronto was blown out 6-1 at home in Games 5 and 7 to lose the series in games; Matthews was invisible.

Matthews finished the playoffs with just 3 goals in 13 games. The Maple Leafs' captain is supposed to be the best goal scorer in the NHL, but he failed to score often, which hurt Toronto's offense.

#2, Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy is considered to be one of the best goalies in the NHL, but in the playoffs, he struggled mightily.

Tampa Bay played the Florida Panthers in the first round, and despite having home ice, lost in five games. The Lightning struggled to keep the puck out of the net as Vasilevskiy finished the series with a 3.27 GAA and a .872 SV%.

Vasilevskiy was terrible in the net and a big reason why Tampa Bay was eliminated so early.

#3, Jamie Benn

Jamie Benn was a -11 in the playoffs - Source: Imagn

Jamie Benn is an older player for the Dallas Stars, but he was expected to still be a key part of the Dallas Stars' roster.

However, after recording 49 points in 80 games this past season, Benn's offense was nonexistent in the playoffs. In 18 playoff games, Benn finished with 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points and was a -11.

It was a horrible playoffs for Benn as Dallas needed their captain to be better to get to the Cup Final.

#4, Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Carolina was paying Jesperi Kotkaniemi $4.82 million this season, and he has five more years left on his deal.

Kotkaniemi was supposed to be a top-six forward for the Hurricanes this season, but he struggled to produce any offense. He finished the playoffs with 4 points - all assists - in 13 playoff games. Kotkaniemi was even a healthy scratch in the Conference Finals.

#5, John Carlson

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is supposed to be an offensive defenseman but he struggled in the playoffs.

Carlson recorded just one secondary assist at even strength across two rounds of playoff action. He also struggled defensively, as according to The Athletic, Carlson led the league in expected goals against per 60 among defensemen who played at least 100 minutes.

