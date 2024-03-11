5 biggest NHL fines feat. LA Kings $100,000 fine, John Tortorella's $50,000 & more

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella was fined $50,000 and suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday. He was ejected from Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and refused to leave the bench, which is what the fine is for.

The $50,000 fine for Tortorella is the second-highest fine imposed in NHL history.

5 biggest NHL fines

#5: Alexei Emelin, $11,021

Alexei Emelin was fined $11,021 in 2014 for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Emelin was a defenseman for the Montreal Canadiens, who hit Buffalo Sabres forward Brian Gionta. It was a high hit to Gionta, which started a scrum as the Sabres players on the ice took exception to the hit from Emelin.

#4: Several coaches, $25,000

When NHL coaches criticize the refs in post-game comments or during the game, the fine is $25,000, so several coaches have been fined that amount.

This year, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe and Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato have both been fined $25,000 for their comments about refs.

Over the past four seasons, NHL head coaches have racked up $225,000 in fines for their comments towards or about the official.

#3: Canucks fined $50,000

The NHL fined the Vancouver Canucks $50,000 for ‘inappropriate public comments’ violating tampering by law.

The Canucks GM Jim Benning expressed interest in signing soon-to-be free agents Steven Stamkos and PK Subban, which was not allowed.

#2: John Tortorella, $50,000

John Tortorella was fined $50,000 on Sunday after refusing to leave the bench after being ejected on Saturday.

Tortorella was also suspended for two games as he stayed on the bench for a couple of minutes, telling the refs he wouldn't leave, despite being ejected.

#1: Slava Voynov/Los Angeles Kings, $100,000

The Los Angeles Kings were fined $100,000 in December 2014 for violating the terms of defenseman Slava Voynov's suspension.

The Los Angeles Kings defenseman was suspended indefinitely after his arrest on alleged domestic violence charges. During his suspension, he could not even practice with the team, but Voyonv did practice with the team, so the NHL handed down a fine.

"This was clearly a mistake on our part and we accept full responsibility. It is incumbent upon us to be more vigilant in managing this situation to ensure that Slava's allowable training activities always remain separate from the team," the Kings said in a statement, via NHL.com.

Due to the physical nature of the game, we might see another entry on the list.