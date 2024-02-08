5 biggest NHL trades moves that fell through ft. Chris Pronger to Toronto Maple Leafs

The NHL trade deadline is just a month away. It's a time when usually some big names are moved.

However, some big trades don't happen, and some teams are thankful they didn't happen, while others wish it did come to fruition.

Let's look at five of the biggest NHL trades that fell through.

5 biggest NHL trades that fell through

#1, Chris Pronger to Toronto Maple Leafs

In 2006, future Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger had nearly become a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After the 2006 season, when Pronger was a member of the Edmonton Oilers, he requested a trade as his wife didn't like living in the city. The Oilers reportedly wanted defensemen Tomas Kaberle, center Alexander Steen and a first-round draft pick.

However, Maple Leafs general manager John Ferguson Jr. was reluctant to part with Kaberle, and the deal fell through. Pronger ended up being traded to the Anaheim Ducks.

#2, Pavel Datsyuk to New Jersey Devils

Pavel Datsyuk was almost traded for Scott Gomez

Pavel Datsyuk was in the final year of his deal during the 2006-07 season with the Detroit Red Wings. The Russian reportedly was in a contract dispute, and Detroit was in talks to send him to New Jersey for Scott Gomez.

Talks got so deep that Fox Sports Detroit reported it was at the finish line. However, it fell through, and Datsyuk ultimately signed a seven-year contract on April 6, 2007.

#3, Leon Draisaitl to Montreal Canadians

Leon Draisaitl was nearly traded for P.K. Subban

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl lead The Edmonton Oilers, but that nearly didn't happen.

In June 2016, the Montreal Canadiens traded P.K. Subban to the Nashville Predators for fellow defenseman Shea Weber. However, before that trade was finalized, the Oilers were in talks to acquire Subban.

According to reports, Montreal wanted Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers' first-round pick (fourth overall) in the 2016 Draft, along with Darnell Nurse or Oscar Klefbom.

Immediately, the Oilers smartly balked at the cost.

#4, Vincent Lecavalier to Montreal Canadians

Vincent Lecavalier was the captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning, but in 2009, he was almost traded home to the Montreal Canadiens.

Canadiens GM Bob Gainey offered up Josh Gorges, Tomas Plekanec and Chris Higgins as part of a trade. However, The Hockey News' Ken Campbell reported prospect P.K. Subban and multiple first-round picks for the trade.

Jeff Marek of Sportsnet, however, reported a different list proposed by Tampa Bay GM Brian Lawton. The offer included Subban or fellow blueliner prospect Ryan McDonagh, goalie Carey Price, winger Max Pacioretty and a first-round pick.

Had Tampa Bay made the deal, it would have set up their future for decades. Price would have been the starting goalie, while Subban would've added to their D-core, and Pacioretty would've replaced Lecavalier's offense.

Ultimately, the Bolts kept Lecavalier, which may have hurt their franchise.

#5, Wayne Gretzky to Vancouver Canucks

Wayne Gretzky is the greatest player in NHL history and was almost a member of the Vancouver Canucks.

In 1988, Gretzky was traded by Edmonton to Los Angeles, but the Canucks nearly made a deal for him. Vancouver's director of hockey operations, Brian Burke, said Gretzky was approached by Arthur Griffiths, the son of Canucks owner Frank Griffiths. Arthur had got a call from the Oilers, who wanted $25 million in cash, goaltender Kirk McLean, winger Greg Adams and three first-round draft picks.

After mulling over the deal, Vancouver opted to drop the deal.