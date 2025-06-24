5 biggest snubs from 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class ft. Carey Price

The 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class was announced on Tuesday, with legendary names heading into immortality.

The names on the list feature longtime NHLers like Zdeno Chara and Joe Thornton, as well as deserving female players in Jennifer Botterill and Brianna Decker.

But among the hoopla surrounding the honored hockey legends, five stand out as ones that were passed up for enshrinement.

So, here’s a look at the five biggest snubs from the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class.

5 biggest snubs from 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class

#5 Ryan Getzlaf

Longtime Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf has a strong case for enshrinement - Source: Imagn

Longtime Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf played his entire career in California. He appeared in 1,157 games, scoring 282 goals and 1,019 points. He recorded 37 goals and 120 points in 1125 postseason contests.

The 19th overall pick from the 2003 NHL Draft led the Ducks to the 2007 Stanley Cup. Getzlaf was in his first year of eligibility. He has a solid chance to make it into the Hockey Hall of Fame eventually.

#4 Rod Brind’Amour

Brind'Amour can make a Hall case as a player and coach - Source: Imagn

Current Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour put together a stellar NHL career. He played in 1,484 games, scoring 452 goals and totaling 1,184 points.

Brind’Amour was drafted 9th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 1988 NHL Draft, playing with the Blues, Philadelphia Flyers, and Carolina Hurricanes. He was on the 2006 Hurricanes team that won the franchise’s only Stanley Cup.

He was a two-time Selke Award winner, claiming the trophy in back-to-back seasons. Brind’Amour captained the Hurricanes from 2005 till the end of his career.

#3 Vincent Damphousse

Damphousee is among the legendary list of Montreal Canadiens captains - Source: Imagn

Vincent Damphouse is another longtime NHLer who’s flown under the radar in Hockey Hall of Fame voting.

Damphousse was the sixth-overall pick in the 1986 draft, taken by the Toronto Maple Leafs. After being traded to the Edmonton Oilers, Damphousse found himself on the 1993 Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup-winning team.

He captained the Habs from 1996 to 1999, at which point he was traded again, this time to the San Jose Sharks.

Damphousse ended his career with 1,378 games played, 432 goals, and 1,205 points. His Hockey Hall of Fame case has been hurt by his lack of individual records or accolades despite having an impressive overall NHL career.

#2 Curtis Joseph

A lack of individual awards has hurt Joseph's Hall case - Source: Imagn

Curtis Joseph was one of the best goaltenders of his era, winning 454 games. He ranks seventh on the all-time wins list, trailing behind other Hockey Hall of Famers like Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Ed Belfour, and Roberto Luongo.

Joseph broke into the NHL with the St. Louis Blues as an undrafted player. He spent time with the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Phoenix Coyotes, and Calgary Flames before ending his career in Toronto.

His lack of individual awards or a Stanley Cup championship has hurt his chances of enshrinement into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

#1 Carey Price

Carey Price should eventually earn enshrinement - Source: Imagn

Speaking of stellar goaltenders, Montreal Canadiens great Carey Price was shockingly snubbed from induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Price has all the requisite hardware needed for induction: Masterton (2021-22), Hart (2014-15), Lindsay (2014-15), Vezina (2014-15), Jennings (2014-15).

The six-time All-Star led the Canadiens to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2021. The lack of a championship hurts Price’s chances despite 361 career wins and being widely acknowledged as the best goalie of his era.

Price should eventually get in as his career was too good to overlook.

