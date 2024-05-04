5 biggest snubs from Team Canada’s roster for 2024 Men’s World Championship feat. Nick Suzuki

Team Canada announced its roster for the upcoming 2024 World Hockey Championships on Friday.

The roster includes big names such as the Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard, The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Michael Bunting, The Buffalo Sabres' Bowen Byram, and St. Louis Blues starting netminder Jordan Binnington.

For the firepower and stardom in this stacked Team Canada roster, some names are conspicuous by their absence. So, with that in mind, here is a look at the five biggest snubs from this year’s Team Canada World Championship Roster.

5 biggest snubs from Team Canada’s 2024 world championship roster

#1: Nick Suzuki

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki would have been the perfect choice to lead this young roster. At 24, Suzuki is the right mix of youth, experience, and leadership. His 77 points during this year’s regular season led the Habs.

While some fine leaders are on the current Canadian squad, Suzuki would have provided an easily recognizable face that young guns like Bedard and Adam Fantilli could rally around.

#2: Travis Konecny

The Philadelphia Flyers winger is a bit older than most of the players on this year’s Canadian roster. But at 27, Konecny is nowhere near ready for retirement. He could provide leadership and scoring. His 33 goals this season led the Flyers during their somewhat improbable chase of a playoff spot.

Considering some older players like Michael Bunting provide guidance to rising stars like presumptive number-one overall pick Macklin Celebrini, a player like Konecny in the dressing would have given Team Canada a top-line winger to carry the offensive load throughout the tournament.

#3: Alex Kerfoot

The 29-year-old Alex Kerfoot, now a member of the Utah hockey franchise, would have been a great choice to play a top-six role on the Canadian side. While Kerfoot’s biggest asset is his versatility, he’s shown he can score and provide responsible defensive play.

Kerfoot showed he could play up and down the lineup during his Toronto Maple Leafs days. Kerfoot played in the top six, checked line, killed penalties, and filled in on the second power-play unit.

Additionally, Kerfoot’s familiarity with Team Canada coach André Tourigny would have made Kerfoot a perfect choice for this year’s squad.

#4: Mackenzie Blackwood

While the Canadian side is set with Binnington in net, the lack of a reliable backup stands out. If Binnington should falter, for whatever reason, or get hurt, the goaltending depth may not get Canada through the medal round.

Blackwood would have provided insurance while allowing coach Tourigny flexibility in going with a rotation if needed. Blackwood is a capable starter. He could carry the load without hesitation with a great team playing in front of him.

Hopefully, Team Canada won’t regret snubbing an experienced goaltender to back up Binnington.

Canada opens the tourney on May 11 versus Great Britain at the Prague Arena. The Red and White will be looking to open with a big win, while the British side will hope to pull off a huge upset.

#5: Mason McTavish

The Anaheim Ducks forward has played for Team Canada before, rendering him experienced in international play. At 21, he’s young, but already has two full seasons under his belt.

As a gritty forward, he can carry physical play while putting the puck in the net. McTavish netted 19 goals in 64 games this season. He’s a well-rounded forward highly suitable for a middle-six role. The Canadian squad could surely use a big physical forward who can score.