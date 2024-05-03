The Stanley Cup playoffs always have amazing stories; whether it's a team rallying from a 3-1 deficit or completing an improbable comeback down 3-0, there are always compelling stories to discuss.

The 2023-24 playoffs are no exception, as the Toronto Maple Leafs are on the verge of history with a chance to win a franchise-altering Game 7 on Saturday night. Where would this series rank all-time regarding comebacks and collapses, if they do pull off a miracle?

5 biggest Stanley Cup playoff collapses of all time

#5. Boston Bruins (2023)

There have been plenty of great postseason comebacks. The Boston Bruins had the greatest regular season in NHL history in 2022-23 with 65 wins and 135 points. However, they didn't make it out of the first round, blowing a 3-1 series lead and losing Game 7 on home ice in overtime to the Florida Panthers.

The league's best team took Game 1 (3-1) before losing Game 2 by three, 6-3. On the road, Boston took Game 3 (4-2) and Game 4 (6-2) before losing Game 5 in overtime, 4-3, coming within a shot of sealing the win.

The two teams battled it out in Game 6, with the Panthers extending the series one more game with a 7-5 win, before taking the series in a thriller Game 7, winning 4-3 in overtime. Even though the teams played competitively, it was a shocking loss for such a successful team.

#4. San Jose Sharks (2014)

The San Jose Sharks won 51 games during the 2013-14 season, lining up against the Los Angeles Kings (46 wins) in the opening round. In the first three games, the Sharks jumped out to a 3-0 series lead, but they did not win another contest after Game 3.

In the opener, San Jose won 6-3, following that up with a 7-2 victory in Game 2 before an overtime win (4-3) in Game 3. Then, on home ice at the Staples Center, the Kings began their rally with a 6-3 win in Game 4. They picked up a 3-0 shutout in Game 5 before winning Game 6 by a 4-1 score.

Ultimately, the Kings beat the Sharks 5-1 at SAP Center to advance to the second round and eventually win the Stanley Cup in June 2014.

#3. Boston Bruins (2010)

The Bruins make another appearance on the list, becoming only the third team in NHL history to blow a 3-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup playoffs. However, this one hurt a lot since Boston also blew a 3-0 lead in Game 7 on home ice and lost to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

In Game 1, the Bruins won 5-4 in overtime before extending their series lead with a 3-2 victory in Game 2. Then, they jumped out to a 3-0 series lead with a 4-1 victory in Game 3. However, it would be their final win of the season, as the Flyers won four straight.

Philadelphia's journey back into the series started with a 4-0 win in Game 4, followed by a 2-1 triumph in Game 5. They tied the matchup in Game 6, 2-1, before rallying from a 3-0 deficit to win 4-3 in Game 7 at TD Garden.

#2. Pittsburgh Penguins (1975)

The Pittsburgh Penguins drew the New York Islanders in the 1975 NHL Quarter-Finals. After building up a 3-0 series lead thanks to wins in Game 1 (5-4), Game 2 (3-1), and Game 3 (6-4), the Penguins dropped the next four.

The New York Islanders showed remarkable resilience in the 1975 Stanley Cup playoffs. They started their comeback in Game 4 (3-1), followed that up with a 4-2 win in Game 5, and evened the series with a 4-1 win in Game 6. With their reputations on the line, Pittsburgh would lose the series by getting shutout 1-0 in Game 7 at the Civic Arena.

#1. Detroit Red Wings (1942)

In the 1942 Stanley Cup Final, the Detroit Red Wings faced off against the Toronto Maple Leafs. As the underdogs, the Red Wings went ahead 3-0 with wins in Game 1 (3-2), Game 2 (4-2), and Game 3 (5-2).

With a chance to win the Stanley Cup on home ice, they lost Game 4 by a 4-3 score. However, the worst was yet to come as they dropped Game 5 (9-3) and then got shutout (3-0) in Game 6.

No team in professional sports had ever rallied from a 3-0 series deficit until Toronto completed the comeback in Game 7 at Maple Leafs Garden, winning the Stanley Cup by a 3-1 score.