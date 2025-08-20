5 biggest surprises from Team USA's hockey Olympics orientation roster

NHL players will be back in the Olympics in 2026, as the Olympics are set to take place in Milan, Italy. The Olympic break will take place from Feb. 5-24.Ahead of the Olympics, Team USA announced its summer training camp roster, and there were some surprise additions and omissions.After the roster was announced, here are the five biggest surprises from the 44-man roster.5 biggest surprises from Team USA's Olympics orientation roster#1, Joey Daccord over Thatcher DemkoTeam USA likely has its three-goalie set of Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, and Jeremy Swayman, but it was a surprise to see the fourth goalie invited.Team USA opted not to invite Thatcher Demko, who was likely considered to be in the running, and instead went with the lesser-known Joey Daccord.Daccord will have to beat out Swayman for the third spot, but his just getting invited is a big surprise.#2, Lane Huston not includedLane Hutson wasn't invited - Source: ImagnLane Hutson just won the Calder Trophy, which is awarded to the Rookie of the Year, as he is already one of the best offensive defenseman in the NHL.However, Hutson wasn't named to the orientation roster, which was a bit of a surprise. Although Hutson likely wouldn't make the team due to the defenseman above him, he likely should have gotten invited.It would have been a good experience for Hutson and for Team USA to see how dynamic he is.#3, Frank Nazar gets invitedFrank Nazar is not a household name, and his name stood out as being invited.Nazar was selected 13th overall in 2022, and he has skated in just 56 career NHL games. Last season, he skated in 53, recording 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points, which aren't massive numbers to get invited.At age 21, this seems too early for Nazar anyway, and the Blackhawks forward getting invited to camp was one of the biggest surprises.#4, Alex DeBrincat is a notable omissionOne of the most notable omissions is Detroit Red Wings star forward Alex DeBrincat not being invited to camp.DeBrincat would have been a long shot to make the team, but he should have been invited to camp over other forwards.DeBricnat recorded 39 goals last season, and not even inviting him was a massive surprise.#5, Jackson LaCombe gets invitedJackson LaCombe was the surprise name on defense.The Anaheim Ducks defenseman played in 74 games, recording 14 goals and 29 assists for 43 points last season. Given that the Ducks aren't a very good team, some fans may not have seen him play, and to pick him over Hutson or other defenseman was a surprise.