5 biggest surprises from Team USA's hockey Olympics orientation roster

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 20, 2025 14:00 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Finland - Source: Imagn
NHL players will be back in the Olympics in 2026, as the Olympics are set to take place in Milan, Italy. The Olympic break will take place from Feb. 5-24.

Ahead of the Olympics, Team USA announced its summer training camp roster, and there were some surprise additions and omissions.

After the roster was announced, here are the five biggest surprises from the 44-man roster.

#1, Joey Daccord over Thatcher Demko

Team USA likely has its three-goalie set of Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, and Jeremy Swayman, but it was a surprise to see the fourth goalie invited.

Team USA opted not to invite Thatcher Demko, who was likely considered to be in the running, and instead went with the lesser-known Joey Daccord.

Daccord will have to beat out Swayman for the third spot, but his just getting invited is a big surprise.

#2, Lane Huston not included

Lane Hutson wasn&#039;t invited - Source: Imagn
Lane Hutson wasn't invited - Source: Imagn

Lane Hutson just won the Calder Trophy, which is awarded to the Rookie of the Year, as he is already one of the best offensive defenseman in the NHL.

However, Hutson wasn't named to the orientation roster, which was a bit of a surprise. Although Hutson likely wouldn't make the team due to the defenseman above him, he likely should have gotten invited.

It would have been a good experience for Hutson and for Team USA to see how dynamic he is.

#3, Frank Nazar gets invited

Frank Nazar is not a household name, and his name stood out as being invited.

Nazar was selected 13th overall in 2022, and he has skated in just 56 career NHL games. Last season, he skated in 53, recording 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points, which aren't massive numbers to get invited.

At age 21, this seems too early for Nazar anyway, and the Blackhawks forward getting invited to camp was one of the biggest surprises.

#4, Alex DeBrincat is a notable omission

One of the most notable omissions is Detroit Red Wings star forward Alex DeBrincat not being invited to camp.

DeBrincat would have been a long shot to make the team, but he should have been invited to camp over other forwards.

DeBricnat recorded 39 goals last season, and not even inviting him was a massive surprise.

#5, Jackson LaCombe gets invited

Jackson LaCombe was the surprise name on defense.

The Anaheim Ducks defenseman played in 74 games, recording 14 goals and 29 assists for 43 points last season. Given that the Ducks aren't a very good team, some fans may not have seen him play, and to pick him over Hutson or other defenseman was a surprise.

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Edited by Cole Shelton
