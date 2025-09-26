5 bold predictions for 2025/26 NHL season ft. Vegas wins Stanley Cup

The 2025-26 NHL season is nearly upon us as the regular season is set to kick off on Oct. 7.

Heading into the season, there are plenty of storylines to be had, as players could be traded, while some surprise teams could go on deep runs. Ahead of the season, here are five bold predictions.

5 bold predictions for 2025/26 NHL season

#1, Vegas wins the Stanley Cup

Starting off with a bang, the first prediction is that the Vegas Golden Knights will win the Stanley Cup.

The Golden Knights made the biggest move of the offseason by adding Mitch Marner in a sign-and-trade. Vegas has one of the top rosters in the NHL, and Adin Hill has shown he can lead a team to the Cup in the playoffs.

Vegas has the third-best odds of winning the Cup at +850.

#2, Connor McDavid hits free agency

Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL, and he is also in the final year of his deal.

McDavid has yet to re-sign with the Edmonton Oilers, and there have been plenty of talks on his future.

McDavid has said winning is his goal, and if he feels like he can't win in Edmonton, he could leave. So, expect this to play out all season and McDavid to reach July 1, which doesn't rule him out re-signing, but for him to see all the options available to him.

#3, Mike Sullivan wins Jack Adams, Rangers make playoffs

The Rangers hired Mike Sullivan- Source: Imagn

The New York Rangers were a massive disappointment last season and hired Mike Sullivan as their new head coach.

Sullivan is one of the top coaches in the NHL, and he should make an immediate impact on the Rangers. New York will have a chip on its shoulder as Sullivan will help the Rangers get back to the Stanley Cup playoffs, and will win the Jack Adams as the Coach of the Year in the process.

#4, Flyers win Gavin McKenna lottery

The 2026 NHL Draft will be one that many teams will be focused on as Gavin McKenna will be the first overall pick and is a generational player.

McKenna can be a franchise-changing player, and several teams will tank to try to win the lottery. But it will be the Philadelphia Flyers winning the lottery to have the right to select McKenna first overall.

McKenna is playing college hockey at Penn State and will be a key part of Team Canada's world junior roster.

#5, Carolina Hurricanes get over the hump

The Carolina Hurricanes have been one of the best teams in the NHL for multiple years, but they haven't been able to get over the hump.

However, the Hurricanes will be able to get over the hump and reach the Stanley Cup Finals this year. Carolina has all the talent to get over the hump to reach the Finals, but the Hurricanes will lose in the Finals.

