5 bold predictions for 2025 NHL Draft: Marner sign-and-trade, James Hagens slides and more

The 2025 NHL Draft is set for June 27-28 in Los Angeles, and although it's a time for NHL teams to draft young players to change the course of their franchise, it's also a good opportunity for trades to happen.

Although trades involving draft picks will happen, trades for players happen, as we saw the Tampa Bay Lightning trade Mikhail Sergachev to Utah last NHL Draft. Ahead of the NHL Draft, here are five bold predictions.

5 bold predictions for 2025 NHL Draft

#1, Maple Leafs & Marner pull off sign-and-trade

Although the focus is on the NHL Draft, many NHL teams will be looking at free agency on July 1.

The biggest pending free agent is Mitch Marner. Although all signs point to Marner getting to July 1, there have been rumors of a potential sign-and-trade. The draft is a good chance for it to be pulled off, as the Maple Leafs can get NHL players or draft picks back in return.

At the draft, Toronto and Vegas complete a sign-and-trade for Marner.

#2, Hagens slides, and Islanders trade up to get him

The New York Islanders have the first overall pick, and all signs point to them taking Matthew Schaefer first overall. Although many fans want New York to pick the local player in James Hagen, the Boston College forward could fall in the draft.

Hagens was in the running to be the first pick at the beginning of the year. But, Hagens will slide down the draft board, and the Islanders will trade back into the first round at sixth or seventh overall to select Hagens.

#3, Porter Martone falls out of the top six

Porter Martone, like James Hagens, was in the running to be the first pick at the beginning of the season.

However, other players performed better than Martone, which hurt his draft stock. Martone still figures to be a top-10 pick, but he will fall to the seventh or eighth pick instead of being a top-three pick as many expected entering the year.

#4, Penguins trade Erik Karlsson

Penguins could trade Erik Karlsson - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a bold move to acquire Erik Karlsson in August of 2023. However, the trade hasn't worked out as Pittsburgh hasn't made the playoffs with him, and the Penguins are entering a rebuild.

Karlsson's name has been mentioned in trade rumors for months, but he will be dealt at the draft in exchange for draft picks.

#5, Islanders trade Noah Dobson

With New York set to take Matthew Schaefer first overall to be their franchise defenseman, the Islanders will deal Noah Dobson.

Dobson is a pending free agent, and his name has come up in trade talks. Ultimately, after taking Schaefer, New York makes the bold move to trade Dobson.

