5 coaches who deserve to step up and manage their own NHL roster ft. Jay Woodcroft

The NHL offseason saw plenty of coaching changes, and there likely will be more during the season and into next year.

Although all 32 teams won't be making any coaching changes for the time being, there are five coaches who appear to be next up to get a job.

5 coaches who deserve a HC gig

#1, Jay Woodcroft

Jay Woodcroft was fired by the Edmonton Oilers during the 2023-24 season as Edmonton started 3-9-1.

After being fired, Edmonton went on to reach back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, and Woodcroft hasn't gotten a job. He has got interviews, but Woodcroft hasn't gotten a head coaching job.

Woodcroft will be an assistant coach for the Anaheim Ducks this season, but should be the top candidate next year.

#2, Derek Lalonde

Derek Lalonde was fired by the Detroit Red Wings last year, and he ended up taking an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lalonde was an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and he helped the team win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

Being back on an NHL bench as an assistant this season will help Lalonde get back to being a head coach soon.

#3, Jeff Halpern

Jeff Halpern is a former NHL player who has become one of the top assistant coaches in the NHL and should be getting close to a head coaching job.

Halpern became an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018 and has been able to learn under Jon Cooper, who's arguably the best coach in the NHL.

Halpern should be a candidate this upcoming year to take over a young rebuilding team.

#4, Mitch Love

Mitch Love was a coaching candidate two years ago, but he didn't get any jobs, as he was the coach of the Calgary Flames' AHL team. He won AHL coach of the year in back-to-back years.

After not getting the Flames job, Love took an assistant job with the Washington Capitals last year. Love should get some head coaching interviews this year.

#5, Tuomo Ruutu

The Florida Panthers have won back-to-back Stanley Cups, which will lead to their assistant coaches getting head coaching jobs.

Tuomo Ruutu was hired as an assistant coach by the Panthers in 2021 and has helped the team win. He's also a former NHL player, which will help Ruutu connect with players and have success as a coach.

