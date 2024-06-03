5 Dallas Stars players who may not return next season feat. Chris Tanev

With the Dallas Stars’ offseason officially underway, their attention now turns to next season. As the Stars look over their roster, many question marks emerge, especially with regard to pending unrestricted free agents.

So, here's a look at five Dallas Stars players who may not be back next season. It’s worth noting that some of the names on this list will be tough choices that the Dallas management will need to make for the sake of the club.

Five Dallas Stars players who may not return for the 2024-2025 season

#1 Joe Pavelski

Trending

At 39, Joe Pavelski may be nearing the end of the line in the NHL. He’s a UFA this summer, with his $3.5 million cap hit coming off the books.

Pavelski had a productive season, scoring 27 goals and 67 points in 82 games. He’s a solid third-liner who could punch into the top-six. However, would the Stars be willing to re-sign Pavelski for a similar cap hit, or does Pavelski take a pay-cut to help out the team?

While there's no hint that Pavelski may retire, he might be close to the end of his career. Perhaps he could play as long as he’s productive, but given the number of UFAs on the Dallas Stars’ list, Pavelski might need to move on.

#2 Matt Duchene

Duchene played well as a second-line center for the Dallas Stars this season. He registered 25 goals and 65 points in 80 games during the regular season and added two goals and four assists in 19 playoff contests.

However, Duchene is a UFA this summer. His $3 million cap hit this season seemed reasonable. After all, his contract with Nashville and its $8 million cap hit was bought in 2023.

So, would Duchene come back for another season on a team-friendly deal? If that’s the case, the Stars could sign him to another one-year deal. Perhaps Dallas could consider a longer-term deal with a lower cap hit.

However, if Duchene believes he’s worth more than $3 million per season, he may have priced himself out of Dallas, especially with Wyatt Johnston becoming a revelation for the Dallas Stars.

#3 Scott Wedgewood

Wedgewood served as Jake Oettinger’s backup this past season. His two-year contract is up this summer, with his $1 million cap hit coming off the books, as well.

He played 32 games during the regular season, posting a 2.85 GAA and an .899 SV%. While those are solid numbers for a backup goaltender, Dallas may not want to re-sign him for a $1 million cap hit, especially considering that Oettinger will be an RFA after next season.

Wedgewood will likely be back on a similar contract next season. However, the Stars may be willing to part ways with Wedgewood and bring in another backup netminder on a league-minimum deal.

#4 Evgeni Dadonov

Dadonov is under contract for one more season at $2.25 million. While his cap hit is not unreasonable, he may be moved to clear cap space with RFAs Ty Dellandrea and Sam Steel needing new contracts.

Additionally, defenseman Thomas Harley is also an RFA, while Chris Tanev is a UFA. Thus, the Dallas Stars may need to move out a contract to make the math work.

In that regard, Radek Faksa might also be moved to clear cap space. His $3.25 million cap hit could help Dallas keep Tanev and sign several RFAs. Like Dadonov, Faksa is under contract for one more year. Perhaps either player could be moved for draft picks to a rebuilding club like San Jose or Chicago.

#5 Chris Tanev

Tanev is the biggest question mark heading into the offseason. He was acquired from Calgary at the trade deadline. The Flames had to retain some of Tanev’s salary to make the deal work for Dallas.

As such, the big question is: Can Dallas sign Tanev for a similar cap hit as this $4.5 million deal this season?

That seems unlikely, though. Plenty of teams will be courting Tanev, driving up the price. He could easily fetch $6 million or more per season, depending on the interested clubs. Such a cap hit might be too high for Dallas to match, the Stars may risk losing Tanev for nothing.