5 Detroit Red Wings players who may not return next season ft. Patrick Kane

The Detroit Red Wings ended their season on a sour note, blowing a 3-1 lead to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Ad

Now that the Red Wings’ season is in the books, questions emerge about what offseason changes may occur. So, let’s drill down into the five Detroit Red Wings players who may not be back for the 2025-26 NHL season.

5 Detroit Red Wings players who may not return for 2025-26 NHL season

#5 Cam Talbot

The Red Wings may be in the market for a goalie this summer - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Red Wings signed Cam Talbot this offseason hoping to get a reliable starting goaltender. For the most part, the 37-year-old Talbot played well, giving the Wings a veteran netminder they could count on.

Ad

Trending

The issue is that Talbot is not a long-term solution. The Wings traded for Petr Mrazek at the trade deadline but he’s no solution to the Red Wings' needs in the crease. As such, the Wings may be in the market for a new starting goaltender next season, making Talbot expendable.

He’s got one more year at $2.5 million. That contract may not be hard to move, especially for a team looking for a reliable backup next season.

Ad

#4 Jeff Petry

The veteran blue liner will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. Considering the 37-year-old had a limited role with the Detroit Red Wings this season, he could be on the way out as well.

Petry’s eight points in 44 games likely means he’ll be looking for a shot with another team elsewhere next season.

#3 Justin Holl

Justin Holl could be on his way out of Detroit this offseason - Source: Imagn

Justin Holl started the season in the AHL but found his way back to the NHL amid injuries and inconsistency in the early going. Holl was more a liability than an asset for the Red Wings on the blue line throughout the season.

Ad

The issue is that Holl has one more year on his current deal at $3.4 million and a modified no-trade clause. That situation could make it challenging to move Holl, but not impossible. If the Red Wings find a willing trade partner, Holl could be on the way out this summer.

#2 Vladimir Tarasenko

When the Red Wings signed Vladimir Tarasenko, they hoped to get a solid top-six winger who could contribute to the scoresheet consistently. However, that was not the case this season. Tarasenko managed just 11 goals in 80 games this season.

Ad

That production won’t cut it, especially when it comes with a $4.75 million price tag. Tarasenko has a modified no-trade clause next season, making it possible to move him during the summer. If there’s a team out there willing to burn that cap hit on a one-year flyer, the Red Wings might be able to move the Russian forward.

#1 Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane had a terrific season in 2024-25. He scored 21 goals and chipped in 59 points in 72 games. The 36-year-old rekindled much of his former magic, showing flashes of brilliance at times.

Ad

However, Kane is 36 and an unrestricted free agent this summer. Kane may choose to call it quits after 1,300 NHL games depite there no being indication that Kane may be looking to retire,. If he decides to play longer, the Red Wings would be willing to re-sign him.

But if Kane decides to hang up his skates, the Detroit Red Wings will be shopping for another top-six winger during the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama