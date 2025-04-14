5 most disappointing Boston Bruins personnel after elimination from 2025 playoffs contention feat. Jeremy Swayman

For the first time since the 2015-16, the Boston Bruins will not be playing beyond the 82nd game of the regular season.

Earlier in the month, they were officially eliminated from any chance of participating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs; this comes just two seasons after setting the new NHL record for regular season victories with 65.

Their 2024-25 campaign was filled with inconsistency that ultimately cost head coach Jim Montgomery his job before the start of the calendar new year, and interim head coach Joe Sacco didn't inspire anyone.

5 most disappointing Boston Bruins personnel after elimination from 2025 playoffs contention

#1. Jeremy Swayman

Jeremy Swayman was tabbed as the official starter after the team decided to trade Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators last offseason. At the same time, he was up for a new contract and began a lengthy and public standoff with the Boston Bruins management over a new deal.

He ultimately missed all of Training Camp and their exhibition schedule before finally signing an eight-year contract right before the regular season began. However, despite becoming the sixth-highest-paid goalie in the NHL, Swayman's numbers reflected anything but that.

In the 57 games that he has played this season, Swayman posted a record of 22-29-6; his 3.08 goals-against average is tied for 41st in the NHL among all goalies, while his .894 save percentage is tied for 38th.

#2. GM Don Sweeney

The Boston Bruins fans have a severe bone to pick with general manager Don Sweeney, who not only wasn't able to come to an agreement on a new contract for captain Brad Marchand and traded him within the division but also sold off multiple pieces including Charlie Coyle, Brandon Carlo, and Justin Brazeau.

Many fans also didn't like the firing of coach Jim Montgomery, who was immediately hired by the St. Louis Blues and has led them to within striking distance of a playoff spot.

#3. Elias Lindholm

The first-year Bruins forward, who signed a seven-year contract worth over $54 million with Boston in the offseason, didn't come close to living up to the expectations that came with that deal.

Only three seasons removed from an 82-point campaign with the Calgary Flames, Lindholm was far too streaky for what he was getting paid, often going several games at a time without a single point.

#4. Mason Lohrei

Talk about an extremely disappointing campaign for a defenseman that the club was hoping for big things from in his first full NHL season.

Lohrei has posted a woeful -43 rating, which ranks the worst in the NHL among 900 players. He far too often is caught completely out of position and at times looked overwhelmed by the speed at which the game is played at the highest levels.

#5. Now-former Bruin Trent Frederic

No longer a member of the Boston Bruins following the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline, Frederic had completely disappointed in his time with Boston before being shipped to the Edmonton Oilers.

Prior to the deal, he experienced a massive downturn in production after posting 40 points in 2023-24; he only scored eight goals with seven assists in 57 games with the Bruins before the deal.

The Boston Bruins had been counting on Frederic to build on last season, and he didn't come close to doing so.

