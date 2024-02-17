5 fastest goals to start a game in NHL history feat. Shane Willis' nine-second stunner 

In the NHL, moments of lightning-fast goals have captivated fans and left a lasting impression on the sport. From the outset, players have seized such opportunities, scoring goals in mere seconds and setting the tone for the game ahead.

Jordan Martinook's remarkable 16-second strike for the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, Feb. 16, 2023, was the ninth-fastest goal in franchise history. While the first spot in franchise history is held by Shane Willis (9 seconds), others in the NHL have done so in just 5 seconds.

Five of the fastest goals to start a game in NHL history

#5. Henry Boucha (1972-73, Detroit Red Wings):

Date: Jan. 28, 1973

Teams: Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens

Time: 0:06 in the 1st period

Result: Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Montreal Canadiens

Henry Boucha's goal just six seconds into the game on Jan. 28, 1973, against the Montreal Canadiens was just brilliant. While falling just shy of the five-second mark, Boucha's goal contributed to his team's victory.

#4. Alexander Mogilny (1991-92, Buffalo Sabres):

Date: Dec. 21, 1991

Teams: Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Time: 0:05 in the 1st period

Result: Buffalo Sabres 4-1 Toronto Maple Leafs

Alexander Mogilny's lightning-fast goal on Dec. 21, 1991, against the Toronto Maple Leafs stunned both fans and opponents. In just five seconds, Mogilny found the back of the net.

#3. Bryan Trottier (1983-84, New York Islanders):

Date: March 22, 1984

Teams: New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins

Time: 0:05 in the 1st period

Result: New York Islanders 3-3 Boston Bruins (OT)

Bryan Trottier's goal on March 22, 1984, against the Boston Bruins, came with only five seconds on the clock in the first period. Trottier started strong and put pressure on the opposing team from the outset.

#2. Doug Smail (1981-82, Winnipeg Jets):

Date: Dec. 20, 1981

Teams: Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

Time: 0:05 in the 1st period

Result: Winnipeg Jets 5-4 St. Louis Blues

On Dec. 20, 1981, Doug Smail of the Winnipeg Jets wasted no time in making his mark on the game against the St. Louis Blues. With just five seconds elapsed in the first period, Smail capitalized on a scoring opportunity.

#1. Merlyn Phillips (1926-27, Montreal Maroons):

Date: Dec. 29, 1926

Teams: Montreal Maroons vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Time: 0:05 in the 1st period

Result: Montreal Maroons 4-5 Chicago Blackhawks (OT)

Merlyn Phillips' lightning-fast goal came just five seconds into the game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 29, 1926. This early goal set a precedent for the fastest starts in NHL history, leaving both fans and opponents stunned.