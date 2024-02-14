5 goalies who could be dealt at NHL trade deadline, including Gibson, Saros and more

The NHL trade deadline is four weeks away on Mar. 8, with roughly 23 teams still in the playoff hunt. Most of these clubs have elite goalies and won't be in the market for an upgrade. But some teams chasing a wild card spot are in the market for a fresh face in the crease.

There's no guarantee that the netminders listed below will go to contenders when a rebuilding team could pull the trigger on a deal and bring an established starter to their lineup to advance their project further.

As we inch closer to the NHL trade deadline, here are five top names fans will hear about leading up to the event. Meanwhile, don't be surprised if someone else is dealt and no one on this list finds a new home because there is always the offseason.

5 goalies who could be dealt at NHL trade deadline

#1. John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks)

John Gibson has been with the Anaheim Ducks since debuting in 2013. As the record holder for many of the franchise's top milestones, his time in Southern California may end in 2024.

The Ducks occupy one of the bottom spots, No. 30 overall, and are in line for another top draft pick. Considering General Manager Pat Verbeek traded away defenseman Jamie Drysdale, who no longer factored into the club's plans, Gibson could be next at the trade deadline.

John Gibson is one of the more prominent names that may be available at the trade deadline.

Despite a hefty annual salary of $6.4 million for the next four seasons, teams in desperate need of an upgrade in the crease may reach out to the Ducks and acquire the American netminder with a 190-198-60 record, paving the way for Lukas Dostal to become the team's top netminder.

#2. Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators)

Juuse Saros took over the Nashville crease when franchise icon Pekka Rinne retired in 2021. In 327 career games, he's compiled a 167-114-29 record, and three top 10 Vezina Trophy finishes in the past three seasons.

Will a team make a move for Juuse Saros at the trade deadline?

However, Saros finds himself in the rumor mill thanks to the emergence of Yaroslav Askarov, who could be the team's next starter and is just 21 years old.

Unfortunately, this couldn't have come at a worse time for Saros, who is underperforming this year with a 20-19-2 record and a .902 SV%, the lowest total of his career.

While he's making $5 million this year and next, Saros will become a free agent in the summer of 2026 and may be dealt away instead of re-signed, depending on how things play out in Nashville over the next 24 months. If the price is right at this year's trade deadline, he could be gone sooner rather than later.

#3. Jacob Markstrom (Calgary Flames)

The Calgary Flames are still chasing a wild card spot in the Western Conference, which would be their first playoff appearance since 2021-22, when Jacob Markstrom was a Vezina Trophy finalist. Last year, he was mediocre, with a 23-21-12 record and a .892 SV%, while the Flames struggled in one-goal games.

A playoff contender could win with Jacob Markstrom.

Without a doubt, Markstrom has been Calgary's unsung hero this season, making saves from buzzer to buzzer, giving his teammates the chance to win the game down at the other end. Even though his record is just 17-14-2, his trade value may not be higher outside the 2021-22 season, and if the Flames intend to enter a rebuild, he could be on the move to a legitimate contender.

At this point, Calgary could win a boatload of prospects, high draft picks and roster players for their top goalie. However, dealing him away would be like tossing in the towel for the season.

Moreover, Markstrom has two years left on his current deal, valued at $6 million, which can be a deterrent for some cap-strapped teams at the trade deadline.

#4. Elvis Merzlikis (Columbus Blue Jackets)

A few weeks ago, Columbus Blue Jackets netminder Elvis Merzlikins requested a trade from the team, who rank No. 29 in the NHL standings. Unfortunately, his value to other teams is low thanks to a 9-11-7 record, but he has a respectable .904 save percentage.

Elvis Merzlikins requested a trade week ahead of the trade deadline.

Throughout his 179-game career, which started in 2019-20, Merzlikins has a 64-73-7 record and has played two games in the playoffs. Even if a team like the New Jersey Devils was interested in bringing him over, he's currently making $5.4 million yearly on a contract that expires at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Of course, he could bounce back with a new team with a better structure than the Blue Jackets, who haven't had a winning season since 2020. Although we can all sympathize with his trade request, Merlikins hasn't done himself any favors to land his current team a favorable deal at the trade deadline.

#5. Jake Allen (Montreal Canadiens)

Jake Allen is a veteran of an 11-year veteran with 413 games of experience on his resume. After spending seven years with the St. Louis Blues, he signed with the Montreal Canadiens to help lessen the load for future Hall of Famer Carey Price.

Jake Allen is a veteran goalie who could be moved at the trade deadline.

However, he's 40-66-15 in four seasons and has yet to have a winning campaign in Canada. Now, as the Canadiens continue their rebuild, they've made Samuel Montembeault the main guy while they await the arrival of Cayden Primeau. Ultimately, since the club is going with younger netminders, Allen will be the odd man out.

Considering that Allen has played 29 playoff games and won a Stanley Cup in 2019, a contending team with a stronger lineup could take a chance on Allen, who carries a $3.85 million cap hit until the end of next season. Realistically, he gets moved at this year's trade deadline or next, but it's almost certain he won't finish his time in Montreal.