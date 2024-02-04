5 hottest NHL trade deadline 2024 targets ft John Tavares

Finally, NHL All-Star festivities are over, and the second half of the 2023-24 season has arrived. The race for playoff contention intensifies, with teams vying for supremacy in their respective divisions.

In the Eastern Conference, the Atlantic Division sees the Bruins leading under the guidance of their new captain, Brad Marchand, amassing an impressive 71 points. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Division witnesses the Rangers at the top with 63 points.

Over in the Western Conference, the Avalanche dominates the Central Division standings with 67 points, riding high on the exceptional performance of their captain, Nathan McKinnon. In the Pacific Division, the Canucks, under the leadership of new captain Quinn Hughes, hold the top spot with an impressive 71 points.

As teams make a run for the playoffs, they are also preparing for the approaching Trade Deadline on March 8. With an eye on fortifying their rosters and addressing any loopholes, franchises are set to make strategic moves. Here, we'll explore the five hottest NHL trade deadline targets for 2024, featuring notable names such as John Tavares.

Top 5 NHL trade deadline targets

#5. Vladimir Tarasenko (Senators)

The Senators had high expectations for improvement this season, but they find themselves once again among the NHL's struggling teams, prompting them to look for trades. Vladimir Tarasenko, a pending unrestricted free agent, stands out as one of their significant trade assets.

Teams in search of a top-six-scoring winger can sign him. One team mentioned as a potential destination is his former club, the Rangers.

#4. Noah Hanifin (Flames)

Following the Flames' transfer of Elias Lindholm to the Canucks, attention now shifts to Noah Hanifin. The 26-year-old defenseman is established as a reliable top-pairing player, showcasing both defensive and offensive contributions.

He is expected to attract significant interest in the coming weeks. The Devils, Bruins and Coyotes have been mentioned as potential suitors for Hanifin, with more teams likely to join as deadline approaches.

#3. Jake Guentzel (Penguins)

The Penguins face a significant choice regarding Jake Guentzel, who is approaching free agency. Should he not secure a contract extension before the deadline and if the team finds themselves outside the playoff contention, there's a possibility they might have to trade Guentzel.

According to a report by The Athletic's Jose Yohe, the Penguins are open to trading Guentzel if a new deal isn't reached before the deadline.

#2. Chris Tanev (Flames)

Chris Tanev, a defenseman for the Flames, is expected to be traded before the deadline. As an impending unrestricted free agent, he has attracted attention from multiple teams due to his experience as a top-four shutdown defenseman. Among the teams expressing interest are Maple Leafs, Devils, Canucks, Senators, Lightning and Kings.

#1. John Tavares (Maple Leafs)

NHL insider Steve Simmons noted a decrease in John Tavares' performance in the current season. If the Maple Leafs anticipate a continued decline in production from their 33-year-old captain throughout the remaining duration of his contract, it might be prudent for both parties to explore the possibility of parting ways.

Tavares wants to continue playing for the Leafs and there is a rare chance of it happening. He is slated to earn an annual salary of $7.95 million in the last two years of his contract and the chances of another NHL team accepting this contract seems slim unless the Leafs agree to retain half of his annual cap hit.