5 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs members after clinching 2025 NHL playoffs berth feat. Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to the postseason for the ninth consecutive year. It's the longest active playoff streak in the NHL after the Boston Bruins (eight seasons) failed to qualify in 2024-25.

Toronto (102 points) also clinched home ice in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday night, though they are still seeking the top spot in the Atlantic division. They hold a four-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning (98 points) and Florida Panthers (98 points) heading into action on Sunday.

It's been yet another very successful regular season for the Maple Leafs, which they hope, under new head coach Craig Berube, will finally translate into a deep run in the playoffs. Many players and members of the organization have played a pivotal role in a potential division title, but some stand out over the rest.

Let's dive into the five most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs from the 2024-25 regular season.

5 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs this season

#1. Mitch Marner

Mitch Marner has consistently been the Maple Leafs' most valuable player this season. The 28-year-old is approaching his first career 100-point season, with 98 points (26 goals, 72 assists) through 78 games thus far.

Marner's point production, defensive game, and ability to be very effective on both the power play and penalty kill are invaluable for Toronto. He really has been a do-it-all player for head coach Craig Berube.

#2. McCabe-Tanev shutdown pairing

Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev have formed the best shutdown defense pairing in the NHL in 2024-25. Both players have a plus-minus rating over +20 while having to go up against the opposition's top talent on a nightly basis.

While Tanev was originally brought in to play with Morgan Rielly, it's been McCabe with whom he's fit perfectly alongside. The duo will be one of Toronto's most important factors for success in the postseason.

#3. Anthony Stolarz

What a signing Anthony Stolarz has been for Brad Treliving and the Maple Leafs. Having never been a starting goaltender in the NHL, the two-year, $5,000,000 contract Toronto signed the 31-year-old to in the summer felt questionable to some.

However, it's turned out to be a steal as the former Florida Panther has played at a Vezina Trophy caliber level and has sparkling numbers. While Joseph Woll has also been strong, it's evident that Berube trusts Stolarz in the biggest moments.

#4. William Nylander

You can't talk about the Maple Leafs without recognizing the elite play of William Nylander. The 28-year-old has continued to be his dynamic self, producing at over a point per clip for the third straight season with 83 points (44 goals, 39 assists) in 79 games on the campaign.

Nylander is a threat to score in every game and has elevated to another level in recent years. It should also be noted that he's tracking to play a full season, providing tremendous durability once again for the Leafs.

#5. Brad Treliving

Lastly, the job that general manager Brad Treliving has done over the last year is worthy of some praise. Offseason signings of Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Anthony Stolarz have all been home runs, and trade deadline acquisition Brandon Carlo also looks to be a great fit on the blue line.

While Scott Laughton has not found his fit in Toronto just yet, it's hard to argue about a very capable third-line forward at just $1.5 million for the rest of this season and next.

