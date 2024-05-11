5 instances when NHL's Stanley Cup was damaged

The Stanley Cup is one of sports most recognizable trophies. Its unique shape and size make it stand out among other famous trophies such as the NFL’s Vince Lombardi Trophy or the FIFA World Cup Jules Rimet Trophy.

Lord Stanley’s Cup is awarded each year to the team that wins four playoff rounds, becoming the champion of that season. While the celebrations are justifiably emotional, there are times when players get carried away.

So, let’s explore five instances in which celebrations went a little too far, causing the Stanley Cup to become damaged.

5 times the Stanley Cup was damaged

#1: 2022 Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche capped off a tremendous playoff run, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning to capture Colorado’s first cup since 2003.

But when the celebration was just getting underway, Avs forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel dented the Stanley Cup while trying to take a picture with it. It was the first time that the Cup had been damaged on the ice during post-game celebrations.

#2: 2011 Boston Bruins

The 2011 Boston Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks to win the team's first Stanley Cup in nearly 40 years.

As part of tradition, Bruins players took the Cup to their hometowns to celebrate with the local community. But one player in particular, Michael Ryder, was part of an incident that saw the Cup fall off a table and get damaged.

#3: 1994 New York Rangers

The New York Rangers broke their 50-year-long curse, winning Lord Stanley's Cup under Mark Messier’s leadership.

But it was Ed Olczyk who headlined a comical incident. Olczyk took the Cup to the Belmont Park racetrack to feed Kentucky Derby winner Go For Gin.

Yes, Olczyk used the Cup to feed a racehorse!

The Cup was damaged when the thoroughbred bit down on it.

#4: 1987 Edmonton Oilers

With the Edmonton Oilers dynasty in full swing, Mark Messier took the Stanley Cup to a local bar to celebrate with loyal fans. The Cup was dented as various fans drank from it.

Messier had to get the Cup restored before returning it to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

#5: 1980 New York Islanders

Speaking of dynasties, the New York Islanders dominated hockey in the early 1980s. One of the dynasty’s most iconic players was Clark Gillies.

Gillies’ connection to the Cup goes beyond his on-ice heroics. In one head-scratching situation, Gillies used the coveted trophy to feed his dog. Gillies filled the Cup with dog food and served it to his canine buddy.

But Gillies wasn’t the only player to feed their pet from Lord Stanley’s Cup. In 2014, Los Angeles Kings player Anze Kopitar fed his dog Gustl, celebrating the Kings’ championship by having breakfast together.