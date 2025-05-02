5 LA Kings players who may not return for 2025-26 season feat. Vladislav Gavrikov

The LA Kings were eliminated from the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs by the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night following a crushing 5-4 loss at Rogers Place.

The Oilers ended the Kings’ playoff hopes for the fourth consecutive season, leading to plenty of offseason speculation as Los Angeles gets a head start to their summer. With several free agents to be, the Kings could see some significant turnover in their roster heading into next season.

So, let’s take a look at five LA Kings players who may not return for the 2025-26 season.

5 LA Kings players who may not return for 2025-26 season

#5 David Rittich

LA Kings’ backup netminder David Rittich will be a free agent this summer. The 32-year-old goalie didn’t get to see much action, especially in the postseason, as Darcy Kuemper had a Vezina-worthy season.

That situation could mean the Kings might be in the market for a backup goalie unless Rittich and the Kings feel both sides remain a good fit for one another.

#4 Trevor Lewis

Trevor Lewis may not be back with the Kings next season - Source: Imagn

Trevor Lewis has spent his entire career with the LA Kings, spanning 1,034 regular-season games and two Stanley Cups. However, the former first-round pick from 2006 is 38 and could be nearing the end of his career.

Lewis appeared in just 60 games this season, chipping in 12 points. He appeared in two postseason games this year, failing to register on the scoresheet. As a pending free agent, Lewis and the Kings could agree on another short-term deal, that is if the Kings’ vet doesn’t hand up his skates.

#3 Andrei Kuzmenko

Andrei Kuzmenko joined the LA Kings at this year’s trade deadline. He delivered everything the Kings could have wanted, notching 17 points in 22 regular-season games, and six points in six postseason games.

The Kings will likely try to keep Kuzmenko in the fold for next season. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old Russian may try his luck at the free-agent market. If that’s the case, a lucrative offer from another club could lure him away from Tinseltown.

#2 Tanner Jeannot

Tanner Jeannot was another key trade deadline acquisition for the Kings. Unfortunately for Jeannot and the Kings, the winger landed on the IR and did not play in the team’s first-round series against the Oilers.

Jeannot is another pending free agent and could get an offer from the Kings. It remains to be seen if both sides can agree on a deal unless Jeannot tries to test the free-agent market this summer.

#1 Vladislav Gavrikov

Vladislav Gavrikov should have plenty of suitors this summer - Source: Imagn

Speaking of the free-agent market, Vladislav Gavrikov would get plenty of attention this summer. The 29-year-old blue liner will be one of the biggest names on the market.

If that’s the case, the LA Kings may have to contend with multiple suitors for Russian defensemen. It’s unclear whether Gavirkov is keen on remaining in Los Angeles. So, it will be a matter of seeing which teams are willing to meet his asking price. If the Kings are among those clubs, Gavrikov could stay put.

