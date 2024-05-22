5 latest Toronto Maple Leafs head coaches who were ex-franchise players feat. Pat Quinn

The Toronto Maple Leafs hired Craig Berube as their 32nd head coach on May 17, 2024. Berube played for the Maple Leafs in the 1991-92 NHL season. He played 40 games for the Leafs in the first half of the season before being traded to Calgary Flames.

Berube joins a long list of ex-Maple Leafs players who went on to become head coach of the franchise. Since 1927, when the Maple Leafs franchise was established, there have been 15 ex-Maple Leafs players who went on to become the head coach of the franchise.

Five latest Toronto Maple Leafs head coaches who previously played for the 'Original Six' franchise

The first Toronto Maple Leafs coach, who previosuly played for the franchise was Hap Day.

He coached the Leafs for 10 seasons between 1940-1950. He won five Stanley Cup with them, in 1942, 1945, 1947, 1948 and 1949. His playing days for the franchise had started in 1926-27, and he played in Toronto until his penultimate season in 1937.

Here are the five most recent Toronto Maple Leafs coaches before Criage Berube, who also played for the 'Original Six' franchise:

#1 Randy Carlyle (2012-2015)

Carlyle was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1976. He played for the Leafs from 1976-78 in 94 regular-season games (18 points) and 16 playoff games (one point).

Carlyle was the coach of the Leafs from 2012-2015. He coached 188 games and had a 91-78-19 record with .535 Win % in the regular season. Under him, the Leafs made one playoff apperance and won three out of seven games.

Randy Carlyle was fired on Jan. 6, 2015 after having coached 40 games in the 2014-15 NHL season.

#2 Ron Wilson (2008-2012)

Wilson was a defenceman and was drafted by the Leafs in 1975. He played for the Leafs from 1977-1980. He appeared in 64 games and had 22 points from seven goals and 15 assists.

Ron Wilson was hired as the coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 10, 2008. In his fourth season at the helm, Wilson was fired on March 2, 2012, who ended his 310-game tenure with a 130-135-45 record.

#3 Pat Quinn (1998-99)

Pat Quinn made his NHL debut with the Leafs in 1968. He spent two seasons with Toronto, played 99 regular-season games (14 points) and four playoff games.

Quinn was named the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs before the start of the 1998-99 NHL season. He was even made the general manager after his first season, replacing Ken Dryden. After three years in the GM role, he was replaced by John Ferguson Jr., the league's then-youngest GM at 36.

Quinn lead the Leafs to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons. Pat Quinn was fired under controversial circumstances after speculations arose of friction with then GM John Ferguson Jr.

Quinn coached the Leafs in 574 regular season games and ended with a 300-196-52-26 (W-L-T-OTL). He had a .513 Win % in playoff games after winning 41 of 90 games in six playoff appearances.

#4 George Armstrong (1988-89)

Armstrong played for the Maple Leafs from 1951-1971. He played 1188 regular season and 110 playoff games for the Leafs during his 20-year career in Toronto. He won the Stanley Cup four times as a player, in 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1967.

George Armstrong became the coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 1988-89 season after John Brophy was fired mid-season. Armstrong only coached 47 games and had a 17-26-4 (W-L-T) record. The Leafs missed the playoffs that season.

#5 Dan Maloney (1984-86)

Dan Maloney, nicknamed Snowshoes, played for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1977-1982. In five seasons, he played 270 regular season and 22 playoff games for the Leafs, scoring 149 and 10 points respectively.

Dan Maloney coached the Leafs for two seasons between 1984 and 1986. Across two seasons, Maloney had a 45-100-15 (W-L-T) record in 160 games. His best result was when the Leafs reached the Division Finals in 1986 but lost to the St. Louis Blues.

The full list of ex-players who became Toronto Maple Leafs head coaches, from latest to oldest is: Craig Berube, Randy Carlyle, Ron Wilson, Pat Quinn, George Armstrong, Dan Maloney, Mike Nykoluk, Joe Crozier, Dick Duff (interim, Floyd Smith, Red Kelly, Howie Meeker, King Clancy, Joe Primeau and Hap Day.