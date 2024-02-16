5 longest-tenured general managers in NHL history ft. Jack Adams, Art Ross and more

In the NHL, having the title of general manager of a franchise is one of the most prestigious jobs someone can obtain in professional hockey. Although everyone has unique methods of building a contending team, some iconic names have gone on to legendary careers as Stanley Cup champions.

Today, the longest-tenured NHL general manager is Doug Armstrong, who took over the St. Louis Blues on Jul. 1, 2010. However, he has at least another decade to go before challenging some of the names on this list.

Who are the longest-tenured general managers in NHL history? The answer involves several Original Six franchises:

5 longest-tenured General Managers in NHL history

#5. Lou Lamoriello (New Jersey Devils) 27 seasons

Lou Lamoriello is the current GM of the New York Islanders, who took over the club on May 22, 2018. As of 2022, he is the only person in NHL history to manage a team over the age of 80. Before moving to Long Island, he briefly worked with the Maple Leafs from 2015 to 2018.

However, Lamoriello's claim to fame is running the New Jersey Devils from 1987 to 2015, where they utilized the "trap" for over a decade to win three Stanley Cups in 1995, 2000 and 2003. Moreover, Lamoriello drafted Martin Brodeur, the NHL's winningest netminder.

For almost three decades, the Devils were a model franchise (1093-759-109) with many Hall of Famers in their lineup, including Scott Stevens and Scott Niedermeyer, speaking to his ability to construct winners.

#4. Conn Smythe (Toronto Maple Leafs) 28 seasons

Conn Smythe was one of the most influential figures in the NHL's Original Six era, guiding the Toronto Maple Leafs to seven of their 13 Stanley Cup titles from 1927 to 1957.

According to league records, he is one of the longest-serving general managers in history, even though he spent four years fighting in World War II from 1941 to 1945.

Additionally, Smythe bought the franchise in 1927, remaining the owner until 1966, when he sold his remaining shares, one season before the Maple Leafs won their last Stanley Cup title in 1967. Because the league only had six clubs during his reign, Toronto played 1,435 games and compiled a record of 682-527-226 for a .554 win percentage.

As an essential figure in NHL history, the playoff MVP award is named after him.

#3. Harry Sinden (Boston Bruins) 29 seasons

Harry Sinden was the head coach of the Boston Bruins from 1966 to 1970, winning the Stanley Cup in his final season. Although the Bruins would win again in 1972, Sinden was not part of the team, instead working for Team Canada at the historic Summit Series. Immediately following the Canadian victory, the club hired him as general manager, a role he would serve until 2001.

Throughout his time in Boston, he had Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito, Ray Bourque, Cam Neely and Joe Thornton in his lineups. However, the franchise never won under his guidance, losing in the 1988 and 1990 Stanley Cup Finals. Moreover, he's the GM who traded away Bourque to the Colorado Avalanche, so the team's all-time leading scorer could win a championship.

Historically, Sinden is the longest-serving general manager of one team, leading the Bruins for 2,234 games (1170-756-301-7).

#2. Art Ross (Boston Bruins) 30 seasons

Art Ross only played three games in the NHL, becoming a hockey legend during his days in the NHA (which predated the league), winning three Stanley Cups with the Montreal Wanderers (1908, 1910) and with the Ottawa Senators in 1916.

After retiring, he got into coaching and managing, eventually landing a job with the Bruins during their inaugural season in 1924-25, serving in the role until the 1953-54 season.

As the first general manager in team history, he was the architect who built the Boston teams that won the Stanley Cup in 1929, 1939 and 1941. During his tenure, the club had Hall-of-Famers like Eddie Shore, Lionel Hitchman, Dit Clapper, Milt Schmidt, Tiny Thompson and Frank Brimsek.

Besides the three championships, Ross was the boss of the Bruins for 1,544 games (724-582-238) with a career spanning three decades.

#1. Jack Adams (Detroit Red Wings) 35 seasons

Jack Adams spent his entire managerial career with the Detroit Red Wings franchise. In 1927, he took over their operations when the team was called the Cougars, through the two years they were known as the Falcons (1930-1932) and left in 1962, 30 years after they became the Red Wings.

While serving as general manager and head coach from 1927 to 1947, he won three Stanley Cup titles before winning four more as an executive. During his legendary run with the Red Wings, he employed "Mr. Hockey" Gordie Howe, Alex Delvecchio, Ted Lindsay, Red Kelly and Terry Sawchuk.

Historically, Adams was a controversial figure regarding the creation of the NHLPA in 1957, when Lindsay and Doug Harvey started the union to ensure that owners could no longer "own" the players. Despite Adams' efforts to stop the movement, the NHLPA has become one of today's most important professional sports unions.