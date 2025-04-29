5 Longest tenured NHL head coach left after Mike Sullivan's firing feat. Canadiens' Martin St. Louis

NHL head coach Mike Sullivan and the Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to mutually part ways on Monday, ending his tenure with the team.

Ad

Sullivan was promoted from the Penguins’ AHL affiliate to the main coaching gig in December 2015. Since then, Sullivan led the Pens to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, racking up 409 wins along the way.

With Sullivan no longer at the helm in Pittsburgh, the list of longest-tenured NHL head coaches has now shifted.

So, let’s take a look at the five longest-tenured NHL head coaches, with one surprising name headlining the list.

Ad

Trending

5 Longest tenured NHL head coaches

#5 Martin St. Louis, Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens head coach was hired in February 2022 following Dominique Ducharme’s underwhelming tenure. St. Louis took over with a rebuild looming on the horizon. Despite the significant roster turnover, St. Louis led the Canadiens to a playoff appearance in 2025, moving the rebuild ahead of schedule.

#4 André Tourigny, Utah Hockey Club

André Tourigny has technically been an NHL head coach for two different franchises. Tourigny was hired in July 2021 to lead the Arizona Coyotes. Since then, Tourigny has become the head coach of the Utah Hockey Club.

Ad

Utah had a strong inaugural season but failed to make the playoffs in a very competitive Central Division. The hope is that the young core can continue to mature into a playoff contender in the years to come.

#3 Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes

Rod Brind'Amour leads Carolina Hurricanes coaches with 278 wins - Source: Imagn

Rod Brind’Amour took over the helm for the Carolina Hurricanes in May 2018. He’s led the Hurricanes to multiple playoff appearances but hasn’t been able to get over the hump in the playoffs.

Ad

Last season, the New York Rangers outlasted the Hurricanes in the second round. This season, the Canes look good taking a 3-1 series lead on the New Jersey Devils. Fans hope that this season could be the year the Hurricanes break through in the Eastern Conference.

#2 Jared Bednar, Colorado Avalanche

Jared Bednar took over the Colorado Avalanche head coaching job in August 2016 following Patrick Roy’s departure. Since then, Bednar turned a last-place team into a Stanley Cup winner in 2022.

Ad

Bednar has coached in 700 games, racking up a record of 390-246-64, making him the winningest coach in team history (since the team moved in 1995).

#1 Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jon Cooper led Team Canada to the 4 Nations Face Off title in 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s bench boss is the longest-tenured NHL head coach, being hired in March 2013. He has won two Stanley Cups with the Lightning. His tenure has also been highlighted by yearly playoff appearances despite some disappointing first-round exits along the way.

Cooper took over from Guy Boucher in 2013 and has gone on to surpass John Tortorella as the team’s winningest coach, racking up 525 wins in 879 games. The Bolts captured the 2019 Presidents’ Trophy and have made four Stanley Cup Final appearances, making three consecutive ones from 2020 to 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama