5 most memorable NHL Stadium Series moments of all time

The NHL Stadium Series is set to go down this weekend. The New Jersey Devils take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, while the New York Rangers take on the New York Islanders at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both games will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

With the Stadium Series set for this weekend, let's take a look at the five most memorable moments of all time.

Five memorable NHL Stadium Series moments of all time

#1 Gritty's big entrance

In the 2019 NHL Stadium Series, the Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The game was a great one, which the Flyers won 4-3 in OT, but the star of the show was Philadelphia's mascot, Gritty. The big orange creature has become a fan-favorite since his introduction.

Before the game started, Gritty ziplined down from the roof to the field wearing a jersey, a helmet of LED lights, a camera and a Gritty cam. He ended up being the star of the show, as he fired up the crowd and even ran onto the field without his jersey on and getting tackled by security as he pretended to be a streaker.

#2 Power outage at 2018 game

In 2018, the Washington Capitals were taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Maryland.

With 10 minutes left in the third period, the power went out at the stadium, causing a 15-minute delay. It was a unique delay with little time to go, but it didn't have too much of an impact on the game, as the Capitals cruised to a 5-2 win.

#3 Corey Perry scores first-ever Stadium Series goal

In 2014, the NHL introduced the Stadium Series as three games took place, with one game at the Dodger Stadium and the other at the Yankee Stadium.

The first Stadium Series game took place on Jan. 25, 2014, with the Anaheim Ducks taking on the Los Angeles Kings. Corey Perry scored the first goal in the first period, which ended up being the winner as Anaheim beat Los Angeles 3-0.

#4 Flyers comeback

Going back to the 2019 NHL Stadium Series, the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in OT.

The Flyers tied the game with 20 seconds left. In OT, Claude Giroux went on a 1-on-1 and deked the defender before shooting the puck, which barely got through the goalie to give Philadelphia the win. It was the first time the Stadium Series game went to OT

#5 Lightning-Predators get physical

The 2022 NHL Stadium Series game took place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, with the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Nashville Predators. The game got physical early, as in the first period, Ryan Johansen hit Erik Cernak to the head; Cernak left and did not return.

Following the hit, the game started to get more physical as two fights occurred, which is rare for outdoor games. The fighting and physical play made the game a memorable one.