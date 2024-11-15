5 mind-boggling stats as Connor McDavid hits 1,000-point milestone

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid reached the 1,000-point milestone Thursday night during the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators. McDavid registered a goal and an assist for 1,001 points in 659 games.

Reaching 1,000 points in a career is a virtual guarantee into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Moreover, the milestone is one more feather in McDavid’s remarkable cap.

So, to commemorate a tremendous achievement by one of the NHL’s all-time greats, here’s a look at five mind-boggling statistics as Connor McDavid hits the 1,000-point plateau.

5 mind-boggling stats as Connor McDavid reaches 1,000 points

#5. He got there ahead of other greats

NHL insider Frank Seravalli tweeted some interesting figures underscoring McDavid’s excellence. Seravalli pointed out that McDavid reached the 1,000-point mark in 98 fewer games than Sidney Crosby, 189 than Evgeni Malkin and 211 fewer than Alex Ovechkin.

McDavid’s achievement is astounding, especially considering he isn’t even close to 30.

#4. He’s the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to get to 1,000 points

Connor McDavid is the fourth-fastest player to reach 1,000 points (659 games). He trails Wayne Gretzky (424), Mario Lemieux (513) and Mike Bossy (656).

#3. It took McDavid less than 100 games to get his first 100 points

McDavid got his 100th point in the 92nd game. He was limited to 45 games in his rookie season due to an upper-body injury. But then, he came back with his first 100-point season the following year while playing in all 82 games.

The time missed due to injury cost McDavid the Calder trophy. Still, he received enough votes for third place.

#2. McDavid is one of six players to win the Conn Smythe despite losing

Only six players in the NHL have won the Conn Smythe Trophy while playing for the losing team. The last time it occurred was in 2003, when Jean-Sebastian Giguere won while backstopping the Anaheim Ducks. Philadelphia Flyers' Ron Hextall won the award in 1987 after losing to the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

The other three players are Flyers' Reggie Leach (1976), Glenn Hall of St. Louis Blues (1968) and Detroit Red Wings' Roger Crozier (1966).

#1. McDavid achieved the second-most points through 500 career games among No. 1 picks

McDavid's most impressive feat is his 724 points through 500 career games as a No. 1 overall pick, the second-most in NHL history. Only Mario Lemieux recorded more points (971) in his first 500 games.

