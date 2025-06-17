5 Nashville Predators players and personnel detrimental to roster retool after big swing and miss feat. Barry Trotz

The Nashville Predators were last offseason’s biggest winners, landing free agents Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei. Those big moves, unfortunately, did not pay off.

The Predators enter this offseason looking to retool the team but are now dealing with numerous anchors that could lead the team to sink further before it can rise to the top. So, here’s a look at the five Nashville Predators team members most detrimental to the club’s retooling this offseason.

Five Nashville Predators players and personnel detrimental to roster retool

#5 Steven Stamkos

Trending

The Predators hope Stamkos can rebound next season - Source: Imagn

Steven Stamkos left the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Nashville Predators by signing a four-year, $32 million deal with a full no-trade clause.

Stamkos had a decent season. But it wasn’t what the Predators expected. Stamkos sank from 81 points in 2023-24 to just 53 this past season. His goal production dropped from 40 to 27, leading to speculation regarding the reasons for such a precipitous regression.

If Stamkos can’t bounce back next season, his $8 million cap hit could become an anchor for the Predators.

#4 Jonathan Marchessault

The Predators were banking on Jonathan Marchessault having another 40-goal season.

Marchessault instead sunk back to his career averages, scoring 21 goals in 78 games this past season. The problem is that Marchessault is under pressure to regain the form that earned him a five-year deal from the Preds.

His $5.5 million cap hit and full no-movement clause makes it virtually impossible for Nashville to do anything about Marchessault.

#3 Juuse Saros

Juuse Saros could be poised for a rebound season - Source: Imagn

The Predators signed their starting goaltender Juuse Saros to an eight-year, $61.92 million deal last offseason.

The team now faces a certain degree of uncertainty as Saros had a down year this past season. His GAA climbed from 2.86 to 2.98, while his SV% dropped from .906 to .896.

Nashville is hoping that Saros’ numbers will rebound as the club has a better season. But if they don’t, the club could be stuck with Saros’ contract for the next eight seasons.

#2 Andrew Brunette

Andrew Brunette has been the subject of scrutiny following the Nashville’s sour season.

There were points in the season where speculation surrounded Brunette’s dismissal. Nevertheless, Brunette remains with the team and is looking to turn things around next season.

Brunette could be skating on thin ice next season, as another slow start could prompt the team to shake things up behind the bench.

#1 Barry Trotz

Barry Trotz's leadership will be crucial in turning things around in Nashville - Source: Imagn

Predators general manager Barry Trotz was the mastermind behind the moves to bring in Stamkos and Marchessault last summer. But since the moves did not pay off, the pressure is now on Trotz to right the ship.

Trotz will be hard-pressed to use his Stanley Cup pedigree to lift the Predators out of their funk from this past season and back into playoff contention next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama