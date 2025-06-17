5 Nashville Predators players and personnel detrimental to roster retool after big swing and miss feat. Barry Trotz

The Nashville Predators were last offseason’s biggest winners, landing free agents Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei. Those big moves, unfortunately, did not pay off.
The Predators enter this offseason looking to retool the team but are now dealing with numerous anchors that could lead the team to sink further before it can rise to the top. So, here’s a look at the five Nashville Predators team members most detrimental to the club’s retooling this offseason.
Five Nashville Predators players and personnel detrimental to roster retool
#5 Steven Stamkos
Steven Stamkos left the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Nashville Predators by signing a four-year, $32 million deal with a full no-trade clause.
Stamkos had a decent season. But it wasn’t what the Predators expected. Stamkos sank from 81 points in 2023-24 to just 53 this past season. His goal production dropped from 40 to 27, leading to speculation regarding the reasons for such a precipitous regression.
If Stamkos can’t bounce back next season, his $8 million cap hit could become an anchor for the Predators.
#4 Jonathan Marchessault
The Predators were banking on Jonathan Marchessault having another 40-goal season.
Marchessault instead sunk back to his career averages, scoring 21 goals in 78 games this past season. The problem is that Marchessault is under pressure to regain the form that earned him a five-year deal from the Preds.
His $5.5 million cap hit and full no-movement clause makes it virtually impossible for Nashville to do anything about Marchessault.
#3 Juuse Saros
The Predators signed their starting goaltender Juuse Saros to an eight-year, $61.92 million deal last offseason.
The team now faces a certain degree of uncertainty as Saros had a down year this past season. His GAA climbed from 2.86 to 2.98, while his SV% dropped from .906 to .896.
Nashville is hoping that Saros’ numbers will rebound as the club has a better season. But if they don’t, the club could be stuck with Saros’ contract for the next eight seasons.
#2 Andrew Brunette
Andrew Brunette has been the subject of scrutiny following the Nashville’s sour season.
There were points in the season where speculation surrounded Brunette’s dismissal. Nevertheless, Brunette remains with the team and is looking to turn things around next season.
Brunette could be skating on thin ice next season, as another slow start could prompt the team to shake things up behind the bench.
#1 Barry Trotz
Predators general manager Barry Trotz was the mastermind behind the moves to bring in Stamkos and Marchessault last summer. But since the moves did not pay off, the pressure is now on Trotz to right the ship.
Trotz will be hard-pressed to use his Stanley Cup pedigree to lift the Predators out of their funk from this past season and back into playoff contention next year.
