5 New Jersey Devils players who may not return next season feat. Ondrej Palat

The New Jersey Devils became the first team in the NHL to be eliminated from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night.

New Jersey lost a 5-4 double-overtime heartbreaker to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5, ultimately falling 4-1 in the best-of-seven first-round series.

With superstar Jack Hughes injured and out for the year, expectations weren't too high heading into the postseason; however, it's always disappointing to drop out this early.

Like any team, the Devils will face plenty of questions heading into the offseason as they look to make improvements for 2025-26. Their young core of Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, and Luke Hughes will remain intact for years to come. General manager Tom Fitzgerald must continue to strengthen the roster around them to have better success in the playoffs moving forward.

Now that their season is officially over, let's have a look at 5 players who may not return to New Jersey next year.

5 New Jersey Devils who may not return in 2025-26

#1. Ondrej Palat

Number one is veteran winger Ondrej Palat. The 34-year-old was signed by the Devils as a UFA in 2022 and, three years later, has become a potential buyout or trade candidate.

Palat's play in New Jersey has never lived up to the contract, and it's hard to imagine it will be any better as he continues to age. A buyout would free up $2,466,667 of salary cap space in 2025-26, while a trade would likely require a draft pick added to sweeten the deal.

#2. Jake Allen

Backup goaltender Jake Allen is a pending UFA, which leaves his future with the team in question. Jacob Markstrom is the clear number one in New Jersey, so Allen might seek more money and more of an opportunity elsewhere.

The Devils have the option to bring up Nico Daws from their AHL affiliate or sign a different backup netminder at a cheaper cost than Allen. Dan Vladar, Alex Lyon, and Anton Forsberg are among those in the free agent goalie class who would come at a reasonable salary.

#3. Dawson Mercer

Dawson Mercer is an interesting case. The 23-year-old had a very productive first two NHL seasons, but his play has dipped in the two years since. His $4 million average annual salary is quite reasonable, which could make him a trade target for other teams.

Should New Jersey be looking to pull off any big moves this summer (Quinn Hughes?), Mercer would very likely be a piece going back the other way. If he does remain with the team, they'll need more from him next season.

#4. Brian Dumoulin

Sheldon Keefe and the Devils would certainly love to re-sign Brian Dumoulin, but will they be able to? The veteran defenseman who was acquired at the trade deadline logged a massive workload playing 29:21 minutes per game in the playoffs.

The problem is, Dumoulin's a pending UFA and likely earned himself a nice contract for his performance. The Devils already spend lots of money on their blue line and will have to pay Luke Hughes this summer, which could result in Dumoulin walking out the door.

#5. Dougie Hamilton

Lastly, Dougie Hamilton could be a sneaky trade chip this summer. The offensive defenseman just completed his fourth season with the Devils since joining New Jersey on a big-ticket contract as a UFA in 2021.

Hamilton's play has had its ups and downs, while he's also struggled to stay healthy. The 31-year-old still provides some value, but it's fair to wonder whether Tom Fitzgerald could look to get out from his $9 million average annual salary.

