5 New Jersey Devils players and personnel detrimental to roster retool after crushing playoff exit feat. Sheldon Keefe

The New Jersey Devils are amid an offseason filled with uncertainty. The club hoped that the additions of Jacob Markstrom, Brett Pesce and coach Sheldon Keefe would help catapult the Devils into the next level of contention in the Eastern Conference.

The club had a solid season, finishing third in the Metro Division. But the playoffs were a completely different story.

The Devils got bounced by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round in five games, leading to more questions than answers heading into this offseason. So, here’s a look at five New Jersey Devils team members detrimental to the club’s roster retool.

5 New Jersey Devils players and personnel detrimental to roster retool

#5 Jacob Markstrom/Jake Allen

The Devils must decide if Markstrom is worth signing to an extension - Source: Imagn

The New Jersey Devils have starting netminder Jacob Markstrom under contract for one more year, while backup Jake Allen is a UFA.

The situation puts the Devils in a tough spot because the club must determine if Markstrom is worthy of another contract. Also, New Jersey must decide if it wants to keep Allen around next season.

The uncertainty surrounding the Devils’ goaltending situation could hold up major roster decisions, especially considering the team has a little over $11 million in cap space and several UFA/RFA players to re-sign.

#4 Ondrej Palat

Ondrej Palat hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations the New Jersey Devils had for him after the club signed him during the 2022 offseason. Palat racked up 49 points in 77 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning during their final trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2022.

Since joining the Devils, Palat has seen his production drop precipitously. That situation has prompted fans to call for Palat to be traded.

Palat has a $6 million cap hit and a no-movement clause to go with a modified no-trade clause. This situation could turn Palat’s cap hit into an albatross for the next two seasons.

#3 Nico Hischier

Nico Hischier's next contract could put pressure on the Devils, keeping cap space open - Source: Imagn

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier is not a problem for the team. His next contract is. Hischier has two years remaining on his current contract, which carries a $7.25 million cap hit.

So, the Devils must tread carefully, as the team must consider how much cap space will be needed to fit Hischier’s next contract. That prospect could force the Devils to forego any major acquisitions until the team has a good idea of how much it will cost to keep Hischier in the fold.

#2 Tom Fitzgerald

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald will be in for a tough offseason. He will need to re-sign several key free agents. Also, he’ll need to address the team’s goaltending situation while also navigating potential contract extensions for Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer and Stefan Noesen.

If Fitzgerald drops the ball in any of his decisions this offseason, the cascading effect could be significant, potentially limiting what the team can do moving forward.

#1 Sheldon Keefe

Sheldon Keefe will be looking to take his team to the next level - Source: Imagn

Sheldon Keefe continued his unfortunate streak of first-round playoff exits. The hope was that Keefe could lead the New Jersey Devils in a way that Lindy Ruff, Keefe’s predecessor, could not.

The Devils played extremely well at times. But injuries and inconsistency ultimately doomed the club to a crushing first-round exit. That’s why the club must determine if Keefe is the right man to lead the club past tough teams like the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals in the Metro Division.

Otherwise, the Devils might be looking for a new coach sooner rather than later.

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

