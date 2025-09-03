5 new NHL CBA changes including playoff salary cap set to come into effect from 2025/26 season

The NHL and NHLPA are in labor peace as they agreed to a new CBA extension this offseason.

Although the CBA won't go into effect until the 2026-27 season, there are some changes that will go into effect for this season. Here are the five changes that will go into effect this season.

5 new NHL CBA changes going into effect 2025-26 season

#1, Playoff salary cap

The biggest change going into effect this season is a playoff salary cap.

One of the biggest criticisms by fans as of late has been teams using the LTIR loophole to field teams that are over the cap this past season. The Florida Panthers did it this past season with Matthew Tkachuk and Aaron Ekblad's PED suspension, allowing them to acquire Brad Marchand and Seth Jones.

Now, the 18 players and 2 goalies that dress for playoff games will need to be cap compliant, which Calgary Flames' star Nazem Kadri is happy about.

"I think overall it's a good thing because it's a competitive advantage. I mean, that's how most people view it, especially if you're able to use it in the proper way," Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri told ESPN recently. "You never want to see injuries and you never want to see guys get hurt, but the fact of the matter is [teams] could take advantage of that. And with the new CBA, I think we've kind of tightened the rules up a little bit to make it a little more difficult."

NHL teams will submit their game roster by 3 p.m. local time or five hours before a playoff game -- whatever is earlier, to the NHL Central Registry to be cap compliant.

#2, Outlaw deferred compensation in player contracts

Another change in the CBA that goes into effect for this season is the outlawing of deferred contracts.

Some players, like Seth Jarvis, signed long-term deals, but the payment is deferred, meaning they will get some money years after their playing career is done. Although it was legal, some thought it was cap circumvention, and it is now banned.

#3, Relaxation of dress codes

Another change is the relaxation of dress codes, as players are no longer mandated to wear suits and ties going into games.

Players in the NBA and NFL are able to express themselves wearing their own clothes and fashion choices, walking in and out of games. Yet, in the NHL, players had to wear suits and ties, but that won't be the case this season.

#4, Can't endorse wine and spirits

Another minor change that goes into effect immediately is the ability for players to endorse "wine and spirits."

Players have been able to get sponsorship and endorsement deals for alcoholic brands, but that is no longer allowed in the new CBA.

#5, Double salary retention

The final change, and a rather big one, is that double salary retention is no more.

At the trade deadline, the trading team would retaining part of a player's salary between trading him to another team that retained another percentage of the contract before that player was then sent to his new club.

However, despite the move allowing more trades to happen, the NHL and NHLPA have gotten rid of it.

