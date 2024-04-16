5 NHL coaches leading race for 2024 Jack Adams Award ft. Rick Tocchet

It seems like the NHL's Jack Adams award is already wrapped up, as a coach who was criticized when hired, Rick Tochhet, has completely turned around the Vancouver Canucks.

In a recent poll conducted by 15 NHL.com writers, Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks has emerged as a clear favorite.

Top contenders for the NHL's Jack Adams award: A look at the frontrunners

#1 Rick Tocchet (Vancouver Canucks)

Tocchet has steered the Vancouver Canucks to a remarkable turnaround this season.

With an impressive 49-22-9 record, Tocchet has guided the Canucks back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014-15. He has made the Canucks into real title contenders for the first time in over a decade.

Tocchet's ability to inspire his players and implement an effective game plan has earned him widespread recognition among NHL pundits and fans alike.

#2 Andrew Brunette (Nashville Predators)

Andrew Brunette has made a significant impact in his first season as coach of the Nashville Predators.

Despite facing stiff competition in the NHL's Central Division, Brunette has led the Predators to a commendable record and a playoff berth. Although Brunette's Predators isn't near the top of the league, he has overachieved with a roster set up for a lottery spot.

#3 Kris Knoblauch (Edmonton Oilers)

Kris Knoblauch has overseen a resurgence for the Edmonton Oilers this season. After starting out the season under Jay Woodcroft as one of the worst teams in the league, Knoblauch has taken the job of steering McDavid and Draisaitl to success in the second half of the season, a job not as easy as it may sound.

#4 Peter Laviolette (New York Rangers)

Peter Laviolette has worked wonders in his debut season with the New York Rangers.

Despite inheriting a team in transition, Laviolette has instilled a winning mentality and fostered a culture of accountability within the organization. The Rangers' impressive performance under his leadership has propelled them into playoff contention, cementing Laviolette's status as one of the top coaches in the NHL.

#5 John Tortorella (Philadelphia Flyers)

Tortorella has proven his coaching prowess once again this season, guiding the young Philadelphia Flyers to a competitive campaign in the tough Metropolitan Division. It seems as though "Torts" has turned around what was once thought as a hockey wasteland in Philly.

As the regular season winds down and the playoffs loom on the horizon, these five coaches will be closely watched as they vie for the title of Coach of the Year.

While Rick Tocchet may have emerged as the frontrunner, the race is far from over, with each coach bringing their unique strengths and accomplishments to the table. Only time will tell who eventually claims the prestigious Jack Adams award.

