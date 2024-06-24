5 NHL legends who deserve to be inducted in the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 ft. Pavel Datsyuk

On Tuesday, the latest members of the Hockey Hall of Fame will be announced. In one of the most exciting moments on the hockey calendar, many all-time great talents will find themselves enshrined forever among some of the game's top legends.

To be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, eligible candidates must appear on at least 75% of the ballots placed. Last year, five players and two builders were inducted, including beloved former New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.

Five players who deserve to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2024

#1 - Pavel Datsyuk

Pavel Datsyuk seems like the biggest lock to earn enshrinement among all candidates in the class.

One of the top players of his generation, Datsyuk was as consistent as they came during his career. A two-time Stanley Cup winner and Detroit Red Wings legend, Datsyuk will undoubtedly reach the Hockey Hall of Fame this year.

#2 - Alexander Mogilny

Another Russian superstar, Alexander Mogilny's heights in the NHL were among the best of the '90s.

An elite goalscorer, Mogilny's best season came in 1992-93 with the Buffalo Sabres when he posted a career-high 76 goals. The case against Mogilny might be on the political side based on his connection to Vladimir Putin. Nevertheless, as a player, he was one of the best during his prime.

#3 - Shea Weber

Shea Weber's NHL career was sadly cut short after lingering injuries took their toll on his body.

However, during his prime, he was arguably the best defenseman in the NHL. A big, physical player with a rocket slapshot from the point, Weber notched up 224 goals, 365 assists and 589 points over his 11-year career.

#4 - Sergei Gonchar

Could a third Russian star find themselves inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this year?

While Sergie Gonchar may never have been considered the best defenseman in the league during his career because he played at the same time as Nicklas Lidstrom and Chris Pronger, he was an elite point-producing blueliner. The Stanley Cup champion racked up 220 goals and 591 assists in his career.

#5 - Curtis Joseph

Curtis Joseph was widely considered to be one of the best goaltenders throughout his career.

Although he may have been overshadowed by arguably the two greatest goalies of all time, Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur, "Cujo" was a force for a number of his clubs, including the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and the St. Louis Blues. Joseph sits seventh all-time in wins and deserves to be honored.

