5 NHL players who could benefit from a change of scenery in 2025 ft. Mitch Marner

The NHL offseason is nearly upon us, and there will be several key moves made this summer.

Ad

The free agent list isn't as good as years past, but there still are several star players available like Mitch Marner. With that, the trade market could pick up, and here are five players who could benefit from a change of scenery.

5 NHL players who could benefit from a change of scenery

#1, Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner is the top free agent available, and he would greatly benefit from a change of scenery.

Ad

Trending

Marner is from Toronto, but he has become a scapegoat for fans as the star forward has gotten a lot of unfair blame. It would benefit him to leave and go to a smaller American market where he isn't in the spotlight all the time.

#2, Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

Brock Boeser is one of the top free agents available and all signs point to him leaving the Vancouver Canucks.

Boeser should have been traded at the deadline, as he will be gone for nothing. Boeser didn't fit in with the Canucks as he will likely go to an American team that is looking to compete for the Cup.

Ad

#3, Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly's name is expected to come up in trade talks this offseason.

However, Rielly has a full no-movement clause, and he has made it clear he wants to stay with the Maple Leafs.

“That’s not what I’m thinking about right now,” Rielly said at locker cleanout day on May 20.

However, after all of the playoff failures with the Maple Leafs, a change of scenery would be best for both parties.

Ad

#4, Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild

Marco Rossi is a pending RFA, and all signs point to him leaving the Minnesota Wild.

Rossi hasn't been given the role he wants, and he will likely sign an offer sheet or be traded. Rossi will be highly sought after this offseason as he can be a top-six forward in the NHL.

#5, JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres

The final player who needs a change of scenery is JJ Peterka of the Buffalo Sabres.

Peterka is an RFA and could be an offer sheet threat, but could also be traded. The star winger hasn't been happy with the Sabres lack of success, which is why he is likely to be moved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama