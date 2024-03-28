5 NHL players who entered NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in 2023/24 season ft. Ethan Bear

Professional athletes face not only physical strain but also mental challenges. Recognizing this, the NHL Players' Association established a program to support players coping with mental health issues.

In the 2023-24 National Hockey League season, some big names turned to this support system, showing everyone that mental health matters in sports, too.

5 Hockey Players who entered NHLPA Player Assistance Program in 2023/24 Season

#5. Ethan Bear:

Washington Capitals defenseman Ethan Bear recently entered the NHLPA joint assistance program, making him unavailable for an indefinite period. Bear, a 25-year-old from Ochapowace First Nation, has shown resilience throughout his career, but injuries and personal challenges have led him to seek support.

Despite his absence from the ice, Bear remains hopeful for a successful return to on-ice competition once cleared by program administrators.

#4. Patrik Laine:

Patrik Laine of the Columbus Blue Jackets also entered the player assistance program, highlighting his struggle with mental health issues. Laine, known for his scoring skills, has been candid about his challenges and has taken steps to support mental health initiatives, including a significant donation to OhioHealth.

#3. Samuel Girard:

After receiving care from the player assistance program, Samuel Girard of the Colorado Avalanche made a triumphant return to the ice. Girard's journey included battles with anxiety, depression and alcohol abuse, but with the support of the program and his community, he emerged stronger.

His story underscores the transformative power of seeking help and the importance of destigmatizing mental health discussions in sports.

#2. Valeri Nichushkin:

Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche was recently cleared to resume practicing after entering the NHLPA player assistance program. The Russian winger's journey highlights the international scope of mental health challenges in professional hockey.

#1. Evgeny Kuznetsov:

Evgeny Kuznetsov, formerly of the Washington Capitals and now with the Carolina Hurricanes, faced personal challenges during the 2023/24 season. After entering the NHLPA player assistance program, Kuznetsov embarked on a path of recovery and renewal.