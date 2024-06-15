5 NHL players favorites to win 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy feat. Sergei Bobrovsky 

Discussions regarding the potential Conn Smythe Trophy winner have begun to emerge as the Florida Panthers are one win away from capturing the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup. As such, fans and analysts are busy making their choices for the coveted award.

The Conn Smythe Trophy is awarded to the playoff MVP. While the Panthers look to have the series locked up, there’s always the possibility the Edmonton Oilers could make a miraculous comeback. So, with that in mind, here's a closer look at five worthy candidates for the Conn Smythe Trophy from both clubs.

5 favorites to win the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy

#1. Matthew Tkachuk

Tkachuk has been the engine driving the Panthers on scoring, defense and physical play. He’s a leader on the ice and produces on the scoresheet. Tkachuk is second on the Panthers list in playoff scoring with five goals and 15 assists. His assist tally leads the club.

Beyond scoring, Tkachuk has been a mainstay on the Panthers’ second line. He’s provided the depth that Florida has needed, particularly with elite defensive forward Sasha Barkov tasked with tough, checking assignments.

If the Panthers hoist the Cup, Tkachuk should get serious consideration from voters.

#2. Connor McDavid

McDavid leads all playoff scorers with 34 points. He’s only got five goals, but has accrued an impressive 29 assists. The Oilers captain has been the team’s leader on the scoresheet and a driving force on and off the ice.

If the Oilers can climb out of the 3-0 deficit they’re in, it will likely be thanks in large part to McDavid’s production and leadership. In that case, McDavid should take home the Conn Smythe Trophy.

#3. Aleksander Barkov

There’s no need to make a long argument for Barkov. He’s the Panthers’ captain and leader by example. He’s shut down elite offensive players throughout the postseason while leading the club with 21 points.

Barkov would, hands down, take home the Conn Smythe if not for another Panthers’ teammate who’s been stellar when the club has needed him the most.

#4. Evan Bouchard

Bouchard has emerged as a top-end defenseman despite his young age. He’s blossomed into a top-pairing defenseman, giving the Oilers an elite presence on the blue line. Bouchard is tied with Leon Draisaitl for second on the team in scoring with 28 points.

Additionally, Bouchard has played well defensively despite facing some of the league’s toughest opponents. If the Oilers can make a comeback of the ages and hoist the Cup, there is no doubt Bouchard will get serious consideration for playoff MVP.

#5. Sergei Bobrovsky

The case for Bobrovsky as the Conn Smythe Trophy winner boils down to brilliant performance after brilliant performance. He’s robbed the vaunted Oilers’ offense on several occasions, helping keep the Oilers’ league-leading powerplay off the scoresheet.

Bobrovsky has posted an impressive 2.07 GAA to go with an equally remarkable .916 SV%. It’s hard to pinpoint a “bad” game for Bobrovsky this postseason. He’s played every minute of every game, including long OT contests versus the New York Rangers.

If Florida can clinch its first Cup, Bobrovsky should jump to the forefront of voters’ minds.

The Panthers could end the series with a sweep with a win on Saturday in Game 4 at Rogers Place.