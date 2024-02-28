5 NHL players you forgot played for a certain team ft. Bobby Orr x Chicago Blackhawks

Often times NHL players get remembered for being a part of one team, as they are legends there, but sometimes those players have stints with other teams which are forgotten about.

Here are five NHL players you may have forgotten played for other teams.

5 NHL players you forgot played for a certain team

#1. Bobby Orr, Chicago Blackhawks

When you think of Bobby Orr you think of him as a Boston Bruin and the famous goal he scored while he was in the air.

Orr played his first 10 seasons in the NHL with the Bruins, but ended his career with Chicago. However, due to injuries, Orr only played in 26 games with Chicago, so most fans tend to forget about his time with the Blackhawks.

#2. Peter Forsberg, Nashville Predators

Peter Forsberg is best known for his time with the Colorado Avalanche.

Forsberg was a member of the Avalanche franchise for 11 seasons, with one year being at Quebec City before they relocated. However, he did spend parts of two seasons toward the later part of his career with the Philadelphia Flyers.

But, most people tend to forget that Forsberg played 17 games with the Nashville Predators as he was traded at the deadline. After those 17 games, he ended up signing with Colorado in free agency.

#3. Mats Sundin, Vancouver Canucks

Mats Sundin played one year with the Canucks

Mats Sundin is a legend with the Toronto Maple Leafs as he was their captain and played 13 seasons in Toronto.

Sundin was a fan-favorite but after the 2008 season, the Swede was a free agent and signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Vancouver Canucks. It was a major surprise, but he ended up only playing 41 games with the team as he was injured for most of the 2008-09 season which caused his retirement.

#4. Martin Brodeur, St. Louis Blues

Martin Brodeur played 7 games with the Blues

Martin Brodeur is known as a New Jersey Devils legend as he won three Stanley Cups and spent 21 years with the team playing in 1,259 games.

However, Brodeur hit free agency and signed a deal with the St. Louis Blues for the 2014-15 season. He only played in seven games and retired midway through the season.

#5. Mike Modano, Detroit Red Wings

Mike Modano played 20 years with the Dallas Stars as he skated in 1,459 NHL games with the team.

After the 2010 season, Modano was a free agent and he opted to sign a one-year deal with his hometown Detroit Red Wings to try and chase a Stanley Cup. Modano ended up only playing 40 games with Detroit and retired at the end of the 2010-11 season.