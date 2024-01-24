5 NHL players who have taken a leave of absence amid Hockey Canada scandal update ft. Cal Foote, Carter Hart and others

In a recent development, five Hockey Canada players have requested a leave of absence from their respective teams. The list of players includes some notable names, such as Flyers goaltender Carter Hart and Devils player Cal Foote.

The news is surprising for Hockey Canada fans as five players from the 2018 Canada World Juniors hockey team have also been instructed to surrender to London, Ont., police to face charges of sexual assault, according to a report by The Globe and Mail.

There is no official confirmation linking these players' leaves to the Hockey Canada scandal.

While the players' names remain undisclosed, the simultaneous nature of both of these developments is not going down well with the fans.

Here we'll take a closer look at five Hockey Canada players who have taken a leave of absence amid the unfolding Hockey Canada scandal.

Five players who took leave of absence following Hockey Canada update

1. Carter Hart - Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, a key player in the team's lineup, has taken an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons. General Manager Daniel Briere announced the decision.

Carter Hart, 25, faced a challenging performance recently, allowing five goals on 15 shots in a game against Colorado. Despite this setback, he holds a 12-9-3 record in his sixth NHL season. Currently, he is in the final year of his three-year contract, valued at $11.9 million.

2. Dillon Dube - Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube has opted for an indefinite leave of absence to address his mental health. The team issued a statement,

"Dillon is under the care of health professionals, and we request that Dillon's privacy is respected during the period,"

Dube, a British Columbia native, has accumulated 127 points (57 goals, 70 assists) and 105 penalty minutes in 325 career NHL games. Currently, in the last season of a three-year, $6.9 million contract extension signed in 2021.

3. Michael McLeod - New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod, a six-year NHL veteran, requested and was granted an indefinite leave of absence.

McLeod, turning 26 next week, has contributed 19 points in 45 games this season. The Devils selected him with the 12th pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

4. Cal Foote - New Jersey Devils

Another New Jersey Devils player, Cal Foote, has also requested and been granted an indefinite leave of absence.

The 25-year-old forward, who won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021, has appeared in four games for the Devils this season. He was selected 14th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

5. Alex Formenton - Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators' reserve list player Alex Formenton has been granted an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons.

The announcement came through NHL insider Elliotte Friedman's tweet, revealing that Formenton is returning to Canada. The 47th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft was a member of the 2018 Team Canada WJC team.