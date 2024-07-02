5 NHL stars who banked major contract upgrades in 2024 free agency ft. Chandler Stephenson

The first day of NHL free agency has been completed and NHL teams spent more than $1.2 billion. With so much money being handed out, some NHL players more than doubled their salaries by hitting the open market.

After the first day of free agency, here are five NHL stars who banked a contract upgrade.

5 NHL stars who banked major contract upgrades in 2024 free agency

#1 Chandler Stephenson

Chandler Stephenson signed a seven-year, $43.75 million deal with the Seattle Kraken. The deal pays him $6.25 million per season. Stephenson left the Vegas Golden Knights, where he made just $2.75 million per season. The skilled forward will now make $3.5 million more next season than he made this past season.

Stephenson recorded 16 goals and 35 assists for 51 points in 75 games last season.

#2 Brandon Montour

Brandon Montour signed a seven-year deal with Seattle (IMAGN)

The Seattle Kraken had plenty of cap space and they spent it rather quickly, as the team also signed defenseman Brandon Montour to a seven-year deal worth $50 million, as he will make $7.14 million per season.

Montour won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers last season and earned $3.5 million. Montour will make $3.64 million more next season than he did this past season.

#3 Matt Roy

Matt Roy signed a seven-year deal with Washington (IMAGN)

Matt Roy was one of the top defensemen available in free agency and he signed a seven-year deal with the Washington Capitals for $40.25 million, which pays him $5.75 million per season.

Roy left the Los Angeles Kings and was coming off a three-year deal worth $9.45 million per season. He'll make $2.6 million more next season than he did this past year.

#4 Elias Lindholm

Elias Lindholm signed with the Bruins (IMAGN)

Elias Lindholm signed a seven-year, $54.25 million contract with the Boston Bruins. Lindholm will make $7.75 million per season, an increase on the $4.85 million he made last year.

Lindholm will now make $2.9 million more per season starting in the 2024–25 NHL season.

The Swede recorded 15 goals and 29 assists for 44 points in 75 games between the Flames and Canucks.

#5 Brady Skjei

Brady Skjei signed with the Predators (IMAGN)

The Nashville Predators went out and made a splash in free agency signings Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei, who got a raise.

Skjei signed a seven-year, $49 million deal that pays him $7 million per season. Last year, he made $5.25 million per season, so he'll get $1.75 million more per year.

