5 NHL stars who could end up being traded ahead of 2025 NHL Draft ft. JJ Peterka

We are less than 48 hours away from the 2025 NHL Draft.

While most of the focus lies on the top prospects that are soon to be selected, hockey fans know that this time of the year can often spark blockbuster trades involving some of the game's biggest stars.

The crazy movement may not reach the levels of the NBA, but that doesn't mean there won't be plenty of action to come in the next several days.

With that in mind, why don't we take a look at 5 NHL stars who could find themselves on the move via trade as we approach draft day?

5 NHL stars that could be traded in the coming days

#1 JJ Peterka

Number one has to be JJ Peterka. It's become clear that the Buffalo Sabres star winger wants no part of staying with the team long-term, and as a pending RFA has somewhat backed them into a corner.

The threat of an offer sheet looms large, and given Buffalo's current situation, you'd have to think they'd prefer to trade him for a package of players to help win now. There is a lot of pressure on the Sabres to snap their 14-year playoff drought as soon as possible.

#2 Rasmus Andersson

Rasmus Andersson is another prime trade candidate. The 28-year-old is entering the final season of his contract, and despite a desire to remain in Calgary, it appears as if a parting of ways is the much more likely scenario.

As a right-shot defenseman, Andersson has drawn a plethora of interest around the NHL, and It feels like a matter of when, not if, the Calgary Flames trade him.

#3 Thatcher Demko

The lone goaltender on this list is Thatcher Demko. Something has to give in Vancouver. Kevin Lankinen earned a big extension last season, and Arturs Silovs just won the Calder Cup MVP, backstopping the AHL Canucks to a championship. There have been conflicting reports about a potential Demko extension, but it's hard to see where he fits in given Vancouver's other goaltenders.

#4 Noah Dobson

Noah Dobson is a name that has recently emerged with the potential to be traded. The 25-year-old is an RFA and is reportedly seeking up to $11 million per season on his next contract, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. That high price tag, combined with the likely addition of Matthew Schaefer with the first overall pick, could make Dobson expendable.

#5 Tomas Hertl

Lastly, we've got Tomas Hertl. There was a brief moment on Tuesday morning when the hockey world was led to believe that Hertl had been traded to Carolina. It turned out to be reporters jumping the gun; however, speculation remains that Vegas could move the 31-year-old out prior to July 1 in an attempt to create enough cap space to sign Mitch Marner.

