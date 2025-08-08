  • home icon
5 NHL stars who got married in summer 2025 ft. Leon Draisaitl, Matthew Tkachuk and more  

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 08, 2025 13:59 GMT
5 NHL stars who got married in summer 2025 ft. Leon Draisaitl, Matthew Tkachuk and more

The NHL season is a grueling one, going from October to June, and training camp begins in September.

So, players use the summer to their fullest, and one way many players use the summer is for weddings. This year was no different, as some star players got married this summer.

5 NHL stars who got married in summer 2025

#1, Leon Draisaitl

Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl got married to Celeste Desjardins this summer in France.

In attendance for the wedding were several teammates, including Oilers' captain Connor McDavid.

Draisaitl is entering the first year of his eight-year, $112 million deal. He recorded 52 goals and 54 assists for 106 points in 71 games.

#2, Matthew Tkachuk

Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk has helped Florida win back-to-back Stanley Cups, and he also got married this summer.

Tkachuk married Ellie Connell, and the wedding had plenty of NHL stars in attendance. The party also looked to be a good one as Keith Tkachuk was being lifted by several NHL players.

The wedding was like the Panthers' Cup celebration.

#3, MacKenzie Weegar

Calgary Flames star defenseman MacKenzie Weegar got married this summer, and several of his teammates were in attendance.

Weegar got married to longtime partner Maggie Wallace.

Weegar has spent the last three years in Calgary, where he recorded 8 goals and 39 assists for 47 points in 81 games.

#4, Nick Suzuki

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki got married this summer to his partner, Caitlin Fitzgerald.

The two reportedly met through mutual friends and got engaged in 2024 while in the Dominican Republic.

“He’s super compassionate,” Fitzgerald said on the Canadiens website when asked what some of Suzuki’s best qualities are. “He’s super easy to get along with. There are a lot of things about him all in one realm. I think his demeanour in general is something that is one of his greatest qualities. Anything you throw at him, any stressful situation, any bad situation - he always knows how to handle everything, and he does it calmly.”
Suzuki recorded 30 goals and 59 assists for 89 points in 82 games last season.

#5, Noah Dobson

The Montreal Canadiens made a bold move to trade for star defenseman Noah Dobson this offseason. And, after getting traded and signing an extension, he tied the knot with his wife, Alexa.

Dobson recorded 10 goals and 29 assists for 39 points in 71 games.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

