Every Stanley Cup playoff, there are discussions about which NHL veteran players are chasing their first title and which skaters may be making their final postseason appearances.

Whether it is old age or lack of opportunity, every career has to end at some point, and only a select few get to retire as champions. Here, let's look at five NHL players who could be chasing the Stanley Cup for the final time in 2024.

5 NHL stars who might be making their last playoff appearance this season ft. Alex Ovechkin

#5. Alex Ovechkin - Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin is 42 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's record of 894. He's already won a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe Trophy, and other NHL awards, guaranteeing his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

In 2024, the Washington Capitals qualified for the playoffs in the final game of the regular season, but the New York Rangers swept them in four games. Ovechkin failed to score a single goal.

Now, in the twilight of his career, his focus is catching the goal record on a team headed towards a rebuild when he retires. Although no one wants to admit it, the Capitals had no business advancing to the Stanley Cup playoffs and may not be back again next season.

#4. Ryan Suter - Dallas Stars

Ryan Suter is 39 and has one season left on his current four-year agreement with the Dallas Stars, which he signed in 2021. The club acquired Chris Tanev in February and if he signs an extension, Suter could have his contract bought out this summer.

With just 17 points in 82 games, Suter's proven to be a reliable defenseman whose best days are behind him. Even though he was plus-14, the Dallas fanbase believes the game has passed him by, and the team would be best to move on.

Considering the Stars are a top team in the Western Conference, Suter could play in the playoffs next season. However, if he ends up a free agent, there's no guarantee he will get another crack at the Stanley Cup.

#3. Joe Pavelski - Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski is among the top NHL veterans still chasing his first Stanley Cup title in 2024. At 39, he's at the tail end of his career, which includes 1,068 points in 1,332 games.

As a 14-time 20-goal scorer, including 27 in 2023-24, Pavelski has shown he can still play at a high level. This performance means if the Stars do not bring him back in the summer, he could find a home with another team.

Whether that team is a Stanley Cup contender will be the big question surrounding Pavelski in free agency. It will be up to him and his family whether he signs with a contender or goes to a rebuilding club to help mentor younger superstars.

#2. Mark Giordano - Toronto Maple Leafs

Mark Giordano is the oldest player in the NHL in 2023-24. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his season, as he only skated in 46 contests, picking up nine points, the lowest point total of his 18-year career.

In 2022-23, Giordano played in all 11 playoff games with the Toronto Maple Leafs but has yet to get into the lineup this postseason. As an unrestricted free agent this summer and his 41st birthday fast approaching, we may have already seen Giordano for the last time in the NHL during the regular season.

#1. Zach Parise - Colorado Avalanche

Zach Parise announced before the NHL playoffs that he would be retiring at the end of the season, whether he wins the Stanley Cup or not. A veteran of 1,254 games, he's never won a championship, losing in the 2012 Final with the New Jersey Devils.

After seven seasons with the Devils (2005-2012), he went home to Minnesota to play with the Wild for nine seasons (2012-2021) before skating with the New York Islanders for two years.

Unable to land a new deal in free agency, Parise waited until January to sign with the Colorado Avalanche, dressing for 30 games.