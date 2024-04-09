5 NHL stars who've had the most contributions for their team this season ft. Connor McDavid 

If an NHL team is going to have success, their best players need to play great, and that has been the key for several teams this season.

With the playoffs just around the corner, the star players will need to take their game to the next level if they are going to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Let's take a look at five NHL stars who have had the biggest contributions for their teams.

5 NHL stars with the biggest contributions

#5. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck is leading the Jets

The Winnipeg Jets are in third place in the Central Division with 100 points, being two points back of Colorado and seven back of Dallas.

However, entering the season, there were question marks if the Jets would even make the playoffs. A key reason to prove the doubters wrong have been Connor Hellebuyck.

The goaltender is the frontrunner for the Vezina with a 2.41 GAA and a .920 SV%, as he's been the reason for the Jets success.

#4. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews is on a chase for 70 goals

Auston Matthews is the Toronto Maple Leafs' best player and he is playing like that.

Toronto is in third place in the Atlantic Division and a key reason for its success is Matthews and his goal scoring. Matthews has 65 goals in 76 games along with 102 points, as he is on a chase for 70 goals.

#3. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL and he has been playing like it.

McDavid started off slow this season but he now is third in the league in points with 130. Edmonton was also near the bottom of the standings to begin the year but the Oilers are closing in on the Canucks for first in the Pacific.

#2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon led the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup two years ago and he's willing his team back into a Cup contender.

MacKinnon is in the MVP conversation as he has 133 points in 78 games. It's been an incredible season for MacKinnon and he is a key reason for Colorado's success this season.

#1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov is leading the NHL in points with 136

The Tampa Bay Lightning entered this season with low expectations, especially after goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was ruled out for the first two months of the season.

The Lightning's window was considered closed but Kucherov is playing at such an elite level that he has helped Tampa Bay clinch a playoff spot.

Kucherov is leading the NHL in points with 133 and is the frontrunner to win the MVP award.