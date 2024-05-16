5 NHL stars without a single Stanley Cup final appearance 

The NHL Stanley Cup playoffs are underway, and there are eight teams left vying to win the Cup.

Winning the Cup is one of the toughest things to do, as several superstars have yet to lift the trophy. That explains why many NHL superstars haven't even played the Stanley Cup Final.

Five NHL stars without a Stanley Cup final appearance

#5 Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard just finished his rookie season and is one of the faces of the NHL. To no one's surprise, after one season he's yet to play a Stanley Cup final, but he has a long time to do so.

Bedard is just 18 and is projected to win the Rookie of the Year, as he recorded 61 points in 68 games.

#4 Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin is one of the top players in the NHL but is yet to play in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Panarin entered the NHL during the 2015-16 NHL season and won the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year. After a stint in Columbus, he has become a star player with the Rangers.

This past season, Panarin recorded 120 points in 82 games, and in the playoffs, he has nine points in as many games for the Rangers. He's one of the top players in the NHL and could finally play in the Finals this season.

#3 Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl is one of the top players in the NHL but is yet to play in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Draisaitl won the MVP in 2020 and is a five-time NHL All-Star. The German has recorded over 100 points in five of the last six seasons, and the only year he didn't wasn't the shortened 2020-21 season, when the league played 56 games.

Draisaitl and the Oilers could make the Finals this year, as they are in the second round against the Vancouver Canucks.

#2 Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews is the best goal-scorer in the NHL but hasn't had playoff success with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Matthews scored 69 goals this season and was named the MVP in 2022 while also being a three-time Rocket Richard award winner. However, he has just one series win, as Toronto was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs once again this year.

#1 Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL and could go down as the greatest ever, but he's yet to win a Cup or play in the Finals.

McDavid has been named the MVP three times and was nominated again this season. The superstar has recorded 100+ points in seven of the last eight seasons.