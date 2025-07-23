5 NHL superstars who could push for a trade as they enter contract year in 2025 ft. Kirill Kaprizov

The 2026 NHL free agency class could be one of the greatest ever if the players don't sign an extension.

The likes of Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, Jack Eichel, Sergei Bobrovsky, and Kyle Connor, among others. If some of the stars don't re-sign, they could ask for a trade, and here are five NHL superstars who could request a trade.

5 NHL superstars who could push for a trade

#1, Kirill Kaprizov, Wild

Kirill Kaprizov is one of the best players in the NHL, but he's entering the final year of his deal with the Minnesota Wild.

If Kaprizov isn't going to re-sign with the Wild, Minnesota would be wise to trade the Russian star to get some assets back.

Kaprizov recorded 25 goals and 31 assists for 56 points in 41 games last season.

#2, Kyle Connor, Jets

Winnipeg Jets star forward Kyle Connor is entering the final year of his deal, and he could very well be leaving Winnipeg in the offseason.

If Connor isn't going to re-sign, it could be mutually beneficial for him to be traded from Winnipeg. Connor is one of the best goal scorers in the NHL and could push to be traded to a Stanley Cup contender that he'd also accept a trade to.

#3, Jason Robertson, Stars

Jason Robertson is entering the final year of his deal - Source: Imagn

Jason Robertson is entering the final year of his deal with the Dallas Stars, and his name has already come up in trade rumors.

It was reported earlier this offseason that the Stars were shopping Robertson. With Robertson's name coming up in trade rumors, he could request a trade for a fresh start to somewhere where he can sign a long-term deal.

#4, Artemi Panarin, Rangers

Artemi Panarin, like Jason Robertson, has had his name come up in trade talks this offseason and could request a trade.

If the Rangers struggle again this season, Panarin could request a trade from New York at the deadline. Panarin would be highly sought after, and if New York doesn't want to sign him, he could be dealt to try and win a Stanley Cup contender.

#5, Martin Necas, Avalanche

Colorado acquired Martin Necas in the blockbuster deal that sent Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes.

However, it has been reported that Necas didn't fit in with the Avalanche, and if that is the case, he could easily request a trade. It could be best for both sides to move on, and a deal could happen before the season or at the deadline, as Necas will likely walk in free agency.

