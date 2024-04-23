5 NHL teams with best odds of winning 2024 Stanley Cup ft. New York Rangers  

Heading into Day 4 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, things are already heating up. The Athletic recently evaluated all 16 teams playing in the playoffs and their winning chances. Let's look at the top five teams with higher chances to win the Stanley Cup.

Here are the scenarios if we distribute a winning percentage of 100 among all the 16 teams.

Top 5 NHL teams with the best odds of winning the 2024 Stanley Cup

#5. New York Rangers (6% chance)

In round one of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the New York Rangers are playing against the Washington Capitals. They secured a 4-1 win in Game 1, so they look good. Being a Presidents' Trophy winner with 114 points in the regular season, the expectations are high for the Rangers. They have an 87% chance of making it to the Division final.

The Rangers have a 30% chance of making it to the conference final and a 13% chance of making it to the championship final. Regarding winning the Stanley Cup, the Rangers have a 6% chance out of 100, the fifth-best.

#4. Dallas Stars (9% chance)

In game one of the first round of playoffs, the Dallas Stars lost 4-3 to the Lightning. They didn't perform like they did during the regular season. The Stars were looking good chemistry-wise, both offensively and defensively, with a lot of depth as every player was contributing.

They have a 43% chance of making it to the division final. The Stars have a 29% chance of making it to the conference final and a 16% chance of making it to the championship final. The chances of the Stars winning the Stanley Cup playoffs have dropped, 9% out of 100.

#3. Florida Panthers (15% chance)

The Panthers are playing against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs. So far, they have secured a 3-2 win in Game 1. Florida has been defensively strong this season, finishing the regular season with one of the best records.

Florida has an 82% chance of making it to the division final, a 55% chance to the conference final and a 28% to the championship final. The Panthers have a 15% chance of winning the Stanley Cup out of 100.

#2. Edmonton Oilers (19% chance)

In the first round of the playoffs, the Edmonton Oilers won 7-4 against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of the seven-game series. The Oilers have the Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl duo plus Corey Perry’s playoffs expertise. Their chances of making it to the Division final are 81%.

They have a 55% chance of making it to the conference final and a 34 percent to the championship final. The Oilers can pull a Stanley Cup win as they have the second-best win chances, 19% out of 100.

#1. Carolina Hurricanes (25% chance)

In the first round of the playoffs, the Hurricanes played the New York Islanders and easily beat them. They have a lead of 2-0 right now. In Game 1, they defeated the Islanders 3-1, and 5-3 in Game 2. They have a 94% chance of making it to the division final.

The Hurricanes have a 66% chance of making it to the conference final and a 42% chance to the championship final. They have a 25% chance of winning the Stanley Cup out of 100.