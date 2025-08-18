5 NHL teams with the best salary-cap situation heading into 2025/26 NHL season ft. Anaheim Ducks

The NHL offseason is now in a lull as the focus is turning to training camp next month and the start of the 2025-26 NHL season.

Ad

In the offseason, some teams were quiet despite having plenty of cap space, while others were aggressive and spent every dollar they had. Ahead of the season, here are the five NHL teams with the best salary-cap situation.

5 NHL teams with the best salary-cap situation

#5, Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have $15.41 million in cap space, which is the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Flames barely missed out on the playoffs last season and are looking to build off that. Calgary still needs to sign RFA Connor Zary, which will eat a bit into their cap space, but they'll have 10 million+ in cap space.

Ad

Trending

The Flames have so much space due to their goalies being on their entry-level deal and making a combined $1.625 million.

#4, Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have the fourth-most cap space available with $15.57 million.

The Blue Jackets don't have any players to sign, so Columbus will enter the season with this much cap space.

Columbus does have plenty of key players on expiring deals like Kirill Marchenko, Dmitri Voronkov, Kent Johnson, Charlie Coyle, Boone Jenner, and goalie Jet Greaves, so the cap space won't be as good going forward.

Ad

#3, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks have nearly $19 million in cap space - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Blackhawks have the third-most cap space at $18.66 million, as Chicago is in the midst of a rebuild.

Ad

It's no surprise that three of the worst teams in the NHL have the most cap space, as the Blackhawks have plenty of their players on their entry-level deals.

However, next offseason, Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, Lukas Reichel, Kevin Korchinski, and Nolan Allan are all pending RFAs, so they will cut into the salary space.

#2, San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have nearly $20 million in cap space, as San Jose has $19.74 million.

Ad

The Sharks, like the Blackhawks, have most of their impact players on entry-level deals, which is why they have so much cap space.

San Jose has everyone signed, but the Sharks have their entire defense, except for Dmitry Orlov, on the final year of their deal, so the cap space will go that next year.

#1, Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have the most cap space available at $20.54 million, but that will soon change.

Ad

Mason McTavish is a pending RFA and should get around $6 million on his deal, but the Ducks would still be in the top five of most cap space.

Anaheim has some of its key players locked in for years to come, which helps its cap sheet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama