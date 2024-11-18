5 NHL teams that should claim Jack Campbell off waivers feat. Colorado Avalanche

Detroit Red Wings netminder Jack Campbell has been cleared to return to the ice after his release from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Campbell entered the program on October 4 but has been cleared to return, per insider Elliotte Friedman.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In a corresponding move, the Red Wings placed Campbell on waivers. If he clears, he’ll most likely report to Detroit’s AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, Campbell could be a solid option for an NHL team looking for goaltending depth. So, here’s a look at five teams that could use another netminder this season.

5 teams that should claim Jack Campbell off waivers

#5 Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks have had issues with goaltending, especially due to starter John Gibson’s injuries. While Lukas Dostal has been brilliant at times, the Ducks could use another veteran goalie to support Dostal. Jack Campbell would need some time to get back into playing shape, but the Ducks are in no rush.

As such, claiming Campbell off waivers could give the Ducks more flexibility in goal, particularly if the team decides to move Gibson this season.

#4 Pittsburgh Penguins

There is plenty of familiarity between Penguins GM Kyle Dubas and Jack Campbell. Campbell could provide depth considering the issues Tristan Jarry has faced this season. Moreover, with the possibility of trading Alex Nedeljkovic, the Pens will need someone to support Joel Blomqvist. Thus, Campbell could be a viable, cost-effective solution for Pittsburgh.

#3 Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks are still without starter Thatcher Demko. Projected starter Arturs Silovs has been unable to hold down the starting role, leaving backup Kevin Lankinen to shoulder most of the load. Lankinen has played well, but the Canucks will need another goalie to help them get by until Demko’s return.

Campbell could easily slot into the Canucks’ AHL team in Abbotsford while he gets into playing shape. Then, Campbell could jump into a backup role either covering for Lankinen or Silovs.

#2 Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens have been dealing with inconsistency from Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau. Both netminders have had brilliant starts, but have also been shaky at times. So, a veteran third-stringer like Campbell could provide the Habs with much-needed depth.

Given the Habs’ current rebuilding situation, they can afford to carry three goalies while the situation sorts itself out. Ideally, Campbell could alleviate the overall workload for Montembeault and Primeau, helping the Habs get through the rest of the season.

#1 Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have turned their season around following a disastrous beginning. However, the goaltending situation has been relatively unsettling. Starter Alexandar Georgiev has struggled throughout the season. Just when it seemed like he was turning a corner, he was placed on IR with an upper-body injury.

Heir apparent Justus Annunen has played well at times but lacks a solid backup to support him. The Avs recently signed and cut Kaapo Kahkonen and have now recalled Trent Miner from the Colorado Eagles. In short, the Avs really need an experienced NHL netminder to support Annunen while Georgiev is out.

Jack Campbell could be a low-risk, low-cost option the Avs may want to consider.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback