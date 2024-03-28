5 NHL teams that could be exposed in the playoffs ft. Canucks

The highly anticipated NHL playoffs are right around the corner.

There are plenty of upsets in the playoffs, as we saw last year when the eighth-seeded Florida Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

Heading into this year's playoffs, let's take a look at 5 teams that could be exposed early.

5 NHL teams who could be exposed in the playoffs

#5: Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference but the Canucks still have some questions.

First, goaltender Thatcher Demko is hurt and whether or not he will be ready for the playoffs is uncertain. If Demko can't play, the Canucks chances of going on a deep run are unlikely.

Vancouver could also play the Nashville Predators or Vegas Golden Knights in the first round, who could be poised for an upset.

#4: Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs seem likely to lose in the first round

The Toronto Maple Leafs finally got over the hump last year by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning and advancing to the second round.

However, this year, the Maple Leafs look like they have taken a step back and seem destined for another first-round exit.

Toronto will likely play Florida or Boston in the first round, and both match up well against the Maple Leafs.

#3: Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets are in third place in the Central Division but at one point were first place in the NHL.

Winnipeg has struggled of late, and in the playoffs, the Jets will face either Colorado or Dallas. Both teams are far superior to Winnipeg, which appears to be destined to exit the Stanley Cup playoffs in the first round once again.

#2: Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have had an up-and-down season but are in third place in the Pacific Division.

The LA Kings will likely face the Edmonton Oilers in the first round, and the Oilers have an advantage with their strong offense against LA's weak goaltending.

#1: Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins are atop the Atlantic

The Boston Bruins had a stunning first-round playoff exit last season and this year, Boston could be upset again depending on who they play.

The Bruins goaltending tandem is a bit of a concern going into the playoffs, as splitting starts is never what you want to see. But, offensively, Boston has taken a step back as of late.