5 NHL teams that got worse after 2025 NHL trade deadline feat. Boston Bruins 

The 2025 NHL trade deadline has left fans gasping for breath as the sheer number of moves has been nothing short of exhilarating. As the dust begins to settle, it’s worth looking at the teams that didn’t fare quite as well when everything was said and done.

Here’s a closer look at five NHL teams that seemingly got worse after the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

5 NHL teams that got worse after 2025 NHL trade deadline

#5. Buffalo Sabres

This season has already been regrettable for the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres started the season well but quickly faded into oblivion following a record losing streak. Poised to be sellers, the Sabres sold incredibly low on Dylan Cozens, sending him to the Ottawa Senators for the injured Josh Norris.

Additionally, the Sabres shipped Henri Jokiharju to Boston for essentially nothing. Meanwhile, top pieces like Jason Zucker and Alex Tuch remained with the team, leaving the Sabres worse off and virtually nothing to show for the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

#4. Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes pulled the trigger on moving Mikko Rantanen as it was evident he was not signing in Carolina. While the Hurricanes got two first-round picks and two third-rounders, the loss of Matin Necas in the first Rantanen trade and then Rantanen himself sting.

Despite getting Logan Stankoven from the Dallas Stars, the Hurricanes now have a gaping hole in their top line.

#3. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins were expected to be sellers at the trade deadline. Indeed, the Penguins cleaned house by shipping out players like Michael Bunting, Drew O’Connor, Marcus Pettersson and Vincent Desharnais. In the short term, the Penguins will likely continue to sink in the standings.

However, the hope is that the 2025 first-round pick, two second-round picks and three late-round picks will yield good results, either for the players the Penguins could select or as part of packages to acquire other pieces in the offseason.

#2. Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks are worse off following the trade deadline as they failed to make any significant moves to improve their roster. The J.T. Miller trade did not yield a substantial return for the club. Then, the Carson Soucy trade was putrid as it only yielded a third-round pick.

But the worst part of everything was the ominous silence on Friday. They did nothing to add or subtract. As a result, the Canucks remain stuck where they are, down a center, and lacking solid support on the blue line following Soucy’s departure.

#1. Boston Bruins

The Bruins decided to blow everything up at the trade deadline. The Bruins moved on from Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle, Brandon Carlo and captain Brad Marchand. However, the return was far less than desirable. While the Bruins got several picks, they managed to get Casey Mittelstadt – an underwhelming center in Colorado – and Fraser Minten, a question mark thus far.

The Bruins now have several holes in their top six and blue line. The Bruins will likely look to play out the string this season, hoping to retain some of their dignity following the club’s dismantling.

