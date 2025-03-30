Hockey is one of the most exciting sports to experience live in person, and the National Hockey League has made tremendous strides in recent years in not only getting more fans through the doors, but breaking ground in non-traditional markets.

According to a new study from The New York Times, 20 NHL clubs have seen an increase in attendance since the calendar flipped from 2024 to 2025.

The study used numbers compiled through March 24 via Hockey Reference, but also didn't take into account the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center in Salt Lake City due to their lower-than-normal capacity.

5 NHL teams with highest crowd attendance in 2025 so far ft. Vegas Golden Knights

#1. Vegas Golden Knights

Having sold out every home game at T-Mobile Arena since their inception in 2017 (not counting the abbreviated 2020-21 NHL Season in which there were capacity limits thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), the Vegas Golden Knights continue to prove that hockey can thrive in a non-traditional area.

The Golden Knights are averaging 17,954 fans per game in a venue that holds 17,500, meaning they're at 102.6 percent capacity.

With a record of 44-20-8, the Golden Knights hold the top spot in the Pacific Division.

#2. Minnesota Wild

Playing in a non-traditional area is something that the Minnesota Wild don't have to experience, as they're located in one of the most hockey-mad regions in the United States.

As per usual, every home game at Xcel Energy Center has been sold out this season. The Wild are averaging 18,380 fans at their venue, which seats 17,954, meaning they are at 102.4 percent capacity.

It's been a good season for the WIid, who are in fourth place in the Central Division with a 41-27-5 record.

#3. Boston Bruins

An Original Six club is always going to have deep-rooted fan support, even in non-successful seasons.

Right now, the Bruins have all but officially been eliminated from playoff contention with a record of 30-34-9, but that hasn't stopped fans from routinely packing TD Garden.

They're averaging 17,850 fans per game in a venue that seats 17,565, meaning they're at 101.6 percent capacity.

#4. Nashville Predators

Speaking of full buildings despite a struggling team, the Nashville Predators have been the poster team for that phenomenon.

The Predators will not participate in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, but still enjoy strong fan support at Bridgestone Arena. The venue seats 17,113 for hockey games, but has averaged 17,216 fans per game; they're at 100.6 percent capacity.

#5. Carolina Hurricanes

A bonafide Stanley Cup champion that traditionally enjoys strong fan support when the club is winning, the Hurricanes have averaged 18,792 fans per game at Lenovo Center since the calendar turned to 2025.

The venue seats 18,680, meaning they're at 100.6 percent capacity.

