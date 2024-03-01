5 NHL teams for whom John Tavares could still be a first-liner ft. Boston Bruins

John Tavares is a former first-overall pick from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft who played his first nine seasons with the New York Islanders. As a free agent in 2018, the Mississauga, Ontario, native came home to the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he has been the captain for the last six seasons.

As one of the core four in the lineup, including Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander, Tavares could find himself as the odd man out when his contract expires in June 2025.

By then, he will be 35 and the only member of the four who will be over 30. Despite producing 0.95 points per game, a slight increase of 0.92 from his time in New York, the Maple Leafs may be unable to afford him.

If he doesn't end his tenure in Toronto or opts to sign with another team in free agency, where could Tavares still be a first-line center?

Five NHL teams for whom John Tavares could still be a first-liner

#1 Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames will be retooling their lineup over the next two seasons. They could lose their top centers like Mikael Backlund (UFA 2025), Nazem Kadri (trade potential) and Yegor Sharangovich (UFA 2025) by the time Tavares becomes a free agent.

Although Calgary would not be an ideal relocation for him, he could go there as a veteran with potentially 500 goals on his resume and help young guys like Connor Zary, Jakob Pelletier and Martin Pospisil further their development in the NHL.

Another aspect that could attract Tavares to southern Alberta is that the Flames will get a brand new arena, with construction slated to start later this summer. If he wants to win, he will go somewhere else, but if he's looking for a meaningful role on a team that would be on the rise at the time, Calgary would be a good fit.

#2 Boston Bruins

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs

Considering the historic rivalry between the Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins, it's unlikely that Tavares will be traded from one city to another. However, after losing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement in 2023, the Bruins now employ Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha as their top two centers.

The duo has over 700 points, unlike Tavares, who recently surpassed 1,000. Moreover, neither skater has a career face-off win percentage over 50%, while the Leafs captain has won 53.5% over his 15-year career.

By 2025, David Pastrnak will still be skating on the top line and approaching 400 goals. He could use an excellent playmaking centerman to keep feeding him the puck. As Tavares has more helpers than goals, this pairing could work out.

The Bruins are usually Stanley Cup contenders, so if he doesn't win in Toronto, he could try another Original Six franchise.

#3 Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin is less than 60 goals from tying Wayne Gretzky's record (894) for most goals in NHL history. Even though he's 38, he has got two seasons left on his current deal to make it happen.

Once Nicklas Backstrom left the Capitals at the start of the season, they haven't found an elite center to anchor the top line. Thanks to 574 career assists, Tavares would be an excellent pick-up for Washington and Ovechkin so he could go for his quest to be the game's all-time goalscorer.

Of course, at some point, the Capitals will need to get younger and restructure their roster when Ovechkin retires. However, for now, bringing in another veteran to ensure that their captain ends his journey would continue to make money for the franchise, even if it doesn't result in a Stanley Cup title.

#4 Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are ahead of schedule regarding their turnaround, on pace to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Their top centers are Travis Konecy, Scott Laughton, Morgan Frost and captain Sean Couturier.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Laughton's name is mentioned as potential trade bait at this year's NHL trade deadline. Meanwhile, Frost is a player with less than 30 points and could be moved at some point before his deal runs out after next season.

Couturier is signed for another seven seasons, while top scorer Travis Konency is set to become a free agent at the same time as Tavares in 2025.

Even though it wouldn't make a lot of sense to bring in a veteran of his age if the team is closer to contending, this move could work because the two sides could help each other achieve something more.

#5 San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks make the list because their current lineup won't consist of the same players next year and the one after. As one of the statistically worst teams in the NHL, the Sharks are not a preferred destination for anyone who wants to win the Stanley Cup.

However, the Bay Area is where a veteran could go and be a mentor. If Tavares believes he's still a first-line center, his options in either conference are slim.

Realistically, he'd be a great fit in Chicago, becoming the team's second-line center under Connor Bedard. But if his goal is top-line minutes, he could go to California and retire in warmer weather, even though the San Francisco area isn't known for hot weather.

Considering San Jose is loading up on top draft picks, there could be some young superstars in the wings who would need a veteran like Tavares to help them get to the next level.