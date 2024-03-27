5 NHL teams next in line to seal playoff berth after Rangers

The New York Rangers became the first team in the NHL to clinch a playoff berth with their 6-5 OT win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

With teams having around 10 games left in the season, more teams can soon clinch a playoff berth.

5 NHL teams next in line to get playoff berth

#5. Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars need just one more win to clinch a playoff spot.

Dallas is currently 45-19-9 and in first place in the Central Division. The Stars have just nine games left in the season and can clinch a playoff berth with a win on the road against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT.

#4. Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are atop the Pacific Division and a win over the Dallas Stars at home on Thursday will clinch them a playoff berth.

The Canucks are eight points up on the Edmonton Oilers who are second in the Pacific, while Vancouver has 10 games left.

#3. Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes need one win to clinch a playoff berth

The Carolina Hurricanes could have clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, but they fell short 4-1 on the road.

The Hurricanes are currently in second place in the Metro Division with a record of 45-21-7 and are three points back of the New York Rangers for first place.

The next chance for Carolina to clinch a playoff spot is at home on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings.

#2. Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers can clinch a playoff berth with one win.

Florida could have clinched a NHL playoff spot with a win at home over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. However, the Panthers blew that game as Florida led 3-2 with less than five minutes to go but allowed two goals in two minutes to lose the game.

The Panthers' next chance to clinch a playoff spot is on Thursday when Florida hosts the New York Islanders.

#1. Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins can become the second NHL team to clinch a playoff berth on Wednesday.

Boston is set for the second game of a back-to-back against Tampa Bay on the road on Wednesday, and if the Bruins win, they will clinch a playoff berth.